Destiny 2 Makers Disable Whiterhoard Exotic Grenade Launcher

Destiny 2 makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game with their Beyond Light update. Currently, Witherhoard being disabled has been the talk of the gaming community. A number of fans have also been curious to know more information about the new update. Read on to know about Destiny 2 Witherhoard disabled.

Destiny 2 Whiterhoard grenade launcher disabled

Due to an issue, we have disabled the Witherhoard Exotic Grenade Launcher until further notice. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 12, 2020

A huge number of players were talking about the Destiny 2 Witherhoard grenade launcher glitches recently. This has become one of the most trending topics amongst the gaming community. This is because the players were facing a lot of issues with Witherhoard's perk that helps the players by the bubble that the grenades leave behind and dealing damage until they are inside it. But the players were facing issues like dealing damage even after they had escaped the bubble created by Witherhoard grenade launcher.

So the makers have officially addressed this problem and have currently disabled this feature from the game. They announced this through a post on their Twitter handle that said, “Due to an issue, we have disabled the Witherhoard Exotic Grenade Launcher until further notice.” Apart from that, the players will just have to wait to see the launcher hit back the game. Bungie has managed to listen to their players and take a step towards fixing the issue. Thus, we can expect a solution for this issue from Bungie from any upcoming updates for the game.

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni, and many more. Here are all the games released by Bungie till date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

2014: Destiny

