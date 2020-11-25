Destiny 2 PC Requirements: Is Your System Ready For The Mythical Space Battles?

Destiny 2 is an online multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Bungie then published by Activision and it is the second installment of the series. The game was released three years ago on September 6, 2017, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. It is set in a mythical universe with a great storyline and multiplayer features to keep the player occupied. Taking place after the events of Destiny, the player assumes the role of a guardian, meeting up with the rest of them along the way with the objecting of protecting the Last City.

Players can choose between three classes, the Titan, Warlock, and Hunter, with each type having their own three subclasses. Players will once again meet old characters from the first game, working together to defeat Dominus Ghaul, the main antagonist and leader of Red Legion. The multiplayer consists of player vs environment and player vs player; in PvP there are different modes available like deathmatch, domination, and kill confirmed to add variety to the gameplay.

Destiny 2 Requirements for PC: Minimum Specification

CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics Card: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Space Required:: 68 GB

Graphics Memory: 2 GB

6 GB of ram is enough to handle this game at low settings, and if you are confused about pixel and vertex shader, it basically depends on the Direct X version of your PC. CPU and the graphic card are the most essential components to look for when buying a game. Most of the CPUs released this year are capable enough along with a second-hand graphics card like the 1050 Ti or RX 570 is can handle this level of gaming with ease.

Destiny 2 PC Requirements: Recommended Specifications

CPU: Intel - Core i5-2400 / AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB / AMD - Radeon R9 390 8GB

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Space Required: 68 GB

Graphics Memory: 4 GB

Destiny 2 size is average compared to other massive titles, the base variant is 68 GB without any DLCs or additional content. The game is optimized really well, at the high setting with matching hardware, players will have a smooth experience with no lagging or stuttering even in demanding situations where the screen is filled with enemies and explosions. The game has an uncapped framerate setting therefore players can easily get over 100 FPS depending on the hardware.

