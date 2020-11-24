Destiny 2: Cryptolith Lure Glitch Allows Players To Duplicate Mods

Another bug has been found in Destiny 2, this time around in the new Cryptolith Lure which was used in the seasonal activity Wrathborn Hunts. The Cryptolith Lure came into use in a similar way that the old Menagerie Chalice from seasons of the Opulence. This means that a player can simply slot different mods found around the Solar System in order to narrow the loot pool which is rewarded at the end of the Wrathborn Hunt. The latest Destiny 2 Lure glitch is not a difficult one to trigger either. Read below to know all the details about the Cryptolith Lure glitch in Destiny 2.

Also read: Destiny 2 makers disable Whiterhoard exotic grenade launcher

Destiny 2 glitch

Players first need slot into the Prey mod specifically where they can win a sword as a read. Players need to note that the glitch won't be triggered if the Prey mod is an armour. Secondly, they then need to select the mutation they need to duplicate. Thirdly, players also need to select any mod from the third slot. The third slot does not need to be specific as it does not influence the outcome of the glitch. Once the three steps are done, players need to head to the Prey mod back again in the first slot and hit the reset button.

Also read: Destiny 2 Salvation Grip quest - How to unlock the Statis weapon?

After hitting the reset button, the chosen mods will be removed from the Lure. Then players can simply go around the mutation to see that the mod they selected earlier has now been duplicated. However, users also need to note that they must have at least one copy of the mutation in order to make it double. Bungie has been in troubled waters ever since the mod duplication glitch was discovered in Destiny 2. One of the renowned Destiny streamer titled 'Sweatcicle' had reported this glitch back during the testing phase of the game itself. However, the developer company has not yet rectified the error.

Also read: Destiny 2 Beyond Light: All Entropic Shards locations in Aspect of Control quest

The conversation is now shifting amid fans whether Bungie has been paying attention to all the complaints shared by them. As of now, there are over 6 glitches in the Destiny 2 game which require the immediate rectification fo the company. However, there have been no signs of the same.

Also read: Destiny 2 Xur Location Nov 20 to Nov 23: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?