Destiny 2 Edited As A 10-hour And 32-episode Series By YouTuber Jabonte

Destiny 2 Beyond Light is going to be Bungie's final goodbye to many of the campaigns from the original Destiny 2 game along with the introduction of Destiny Content Vault. However, these campaigns from the original Destiny 2 game were loved by many fans who did not like Bungie slashing them out. However, one enthusiastic YouTuber named Jabonte has taken to himself and created a cinematic recording of all the campaigns before they are removed from the game.

Destiny 2: The Series by Jabonte

YouTuber Jabonte sent out an email to Kotaku where he expressed that Destiny 2 consists of a number of beautiful scenes coupled with incredible music. The YouTuber felt that as players, people just fly past all the beauty of the world-building in Destiny 2 without paying much attention. Jabonte expressed that at its crux, he really just wanted the series to be made for new players who will need to catch up with events and the story, for returning players who will need a refresh, or for players like himself who love the story in general.

In recent Reddit post, Jabopnte had shared the trailer link for his iteration of Destiny 2's edited story writing - I wanted to preserve the campaign missions before they got vaulted, so I turned them into a YouTube series. The whole project was shot on PC with highest settings (no motion blur) at 1080p 60 fps. I ended up doing all 5 campaigns including the most recent Season of Arrivals Interference mission as well. Check out the trailer below -

Jabonte is a relatively smaller YouTuber with only 2.21K subscribers, however, the trailer shared by him for Destiny 2: The Series has already garnered 20K views. The series has also dropped on his YouTube channel which consists of a 32-episode arc. The story begins with the Red Legion attack on the Tower and concludes with the final story mission from the current Season of Arrivals. The project clocks over 10 hours and can be a compelling watch for all the Destiny 2 fans, but not just them, as the format of the series can also be enjoyed by general viewers.

