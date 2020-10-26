What Is 'The Last Of Us' About? Story Of Post-apocalyptic Game Explained

The Last of Us was Naughty Dog's flagship game which initially released in 2013. Its been over seven years since the game dropped at it has since then garnered a cult classic status amid longtime fans. It also got a sequel which was comparatively less-loved by fans and the original game is still available for players to buy a remastered edition. Read below to know what is the Last of Us about -

What is The last of Us about?

The Last of Us plot revolves around the characters of Joel and Ellie. The duo is a survivor of an apocalypse and players first meet the characters 20 years after a certain pandemic takes over 60 per cent population of the world. In simpler terms, The Last of Us is a classic 'Let's Survive a Zombie apocalypse' scenario. Players meet the central characters of the story in 2033, the zombie-making virus is explained to be fungal-based. The political and economical structure of society has collapsed.

The prologue showcases the 2013 timeline where Joel can be seen taking care of his 12-year-old daughter Sarah who ends up dead after a zombie attack separates them and is wounded after a soldier shoots her. The Last of Us walkthrough is a total experience of 12-16 hours, thus condensing the story down leads to main details getting missed out. However, Joel meets Ellie who is supposed to smuggled to a safe place.

The main crux of the game is how Joel and Ellie survive together in a modern fungal-based pandemic which turns humans to zombies. But, the reason why Joel needs to escort Ellie to the safe place is that she holds a possible cure in her blood which can make a vaccine and save humankind at its whole. The sense of being a saviour of humanity can also be seen taking over Ellie in some points of the game but is sharply humbled down by Joel's serious antics. Both the central characters of the game can be seen fighting off zombies, surviving evil human beings, and coming together as friends, which allows Joel to understand hope, love, and recovery from the loss of his daughter's life.

