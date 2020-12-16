Destiny 2: Here's A List Of All Dawing Recipes And Ingredients

Destiny 2 makers have now released their Dawning 2020 winter holiday and the players are certainly loving it. They have been trying to figure out all dawning recipes and all dawning ingredients. So to help them out, we have listed all Dawning recipes and all Dawning ingredients right here. Read more to know about Destiny 2 Dawing recipes.

Destiny 2: Dawing recipes and indredients

Uncommon Enemy Ingredients

Vex Milk — collect from Vex, most commonly found on Nessus and Europa

Ether Cane — collect from Fallen, most commonly found in the EDZ, the Moon, the Tangled Shore, and Europa

Cabal Oil — collect from Cabal, most commonly found in the EDZ and the Tangled Shore

Chitin Powder — collect from Hive, most commonly found on the Tangled Shore, the Moon, and the Dreaming City

Taken Butter — collect from Taken, most commonly found in the EDZ and the Dreaming City

Dark Ether Cane — collect from Scorn, most commonly found on the Tangled Shore and Dreaming City

Rare Kill Ingredients

Delicious Explosions — explosive kills of any kind (class grenade, rocket launcher, grenade launcher)

Sharp Flavor — sword kills on any enemy type

Impossible Heat — solar kills with either class abilities or weapon element

Electric Flavor — Arc kills with either class abilities or weapon element

Null Taste — Void kills with either class abilities or weapon element

Flash of Inspiration — generate Orbs of Light with Masterwork weapons or supers (in 2020, we’ve only gotten this one while using a Masterworked sword)

Personal Touch — melee kills on any enemy type

Perfect Taste — precision kills on any enemy type

Bullet Spray — kills with automatic weapons (heavy machine gun, auto rifle, submachine gun)

Finishing Touch — kills with Finishing Moves

Multifaceted Flavors — earn multikills on any enemy type

Pinch of Light — generate Orbs of Light

Balanced Flavors — bow kills, sniper kills, scout rifle kills

Superb Texture — Super kills on any enemy type

All Dawing recipe list

Vanilla Blades for Lord Shaxx — Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning

Gjallardoodles for Commander Zavala — Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning

Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne — Ether Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning

Chocolate Ship Cookies for Amanda Holliday — Cabal Oil, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning

Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe — Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning

Gentleman’s Shortbread for Devrim Kay — Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning

Traveler Donut Holes for Ikora — Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning

Candy Dead Ghosts for The Spider — Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning

Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44 — Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning

Strange Cookies for Xur — Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning

Ill-Fortune Cookies for Petra Venj — Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning

Dark Chocolate Motes for The Drifter — Taken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning

Thousand-Layer Cookie for Riven — Taken Butter, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning

Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14 — Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning

Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies for Eris Morn — Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of Dawning

Classic Butter Cookies for Eva Levante — Taken Butter, Superb Texture, Essence of Dawning

Bittersweet Biscotti for Crow — Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning

Etheric Coldsnaps for Variks — Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning

Blueberry Crumblers for Shaw Han — Ether Cane, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning

Bright-Dusted Snowballs for Tess Everis — Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors, Essence of Dawning

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

2014: Destiny

2017: Destiny 2

