Destiny 2 Xur Location Nov 27: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit with some unexpected surprises. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. He appears at 6 pm BST in a seemingly random location and offers rare gear in exchange for legendary shards that you can collect from dismantling legendary gear or completing activities. Xur locations are quite specific which includes Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant's Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, on the Emperor's Barge on Nessus, or in the Hangar in the Tower. Xur location this week is going to be at the Giant's Scar on IO. So, head towards him and get an exotic gear for yourself.

What is Xur selling this week?

Hunter Exotic -

Knucklehead Radar: Radar remains visible while aiming, and crouching expands your radar resolution. Third Eye is no longer a standard weapon perk in Destiny 2, so the information provided by Knucklehead Radar is pretty valuable in the Crucible. That said, other Hunter PvP Exotics are so strong that it's really not worth the Exotic slot.



Titan Exotic -

Armamentarium: Gain an additional grenade charge. That's it. With all of the Titan Exotics that directly refund and supercharge abilities, merely gaining a second grenade really isn't worth much.



Warlock Exotic -

Crown of Tempests: Kills with arc grenades, melees, and Supers improve the recharge rate of arc abilities and extend the duration of Stormtrance. Crown of Tempests is the go-to Exotic for most Stormcaller builds, and it's the crown jewel of Xur's inventory this weekend. If you have any interest in shooting lightning out of your fingertips, buy this while you can.



Xur's weapon inventory this week

Weapon - Coldheart: deals more damage the longer its beam is held on a target. Coldheart had its time in the sun at the launch of Destiny 2, but it's fallen off tremendously. It loses to Prometheus Lens as a trace rifle, and it loses to most other special weapons in basically every category other than "being a laser."

