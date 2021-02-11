Destiny 2: Here's How To Get The Extraordinary Rendition SMG

Destiny 2 has been one of the most played games released by Bungie. The makers have been adding a lot of new changes to their game. Thus, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. So, here we have listed all the information we have about it. Read on:

Extraordinary Rendition gun

The players have recently been asking questions like how to get the Extraordinary Rendition gun in Destiny 2 and how much damage does the Extraordinary Rendition gun do. It is not difficult to find answers to these questions. A number of different guns and weapons have been spotted in the game. We have managed to gather some information about the same and get it right here. So we have managed to list our guide that could answer your questions like how to get the Extraordinary Rendition gun in Destiny 2 and how much damage does the Extraordinary Rendition gun do. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into Extraordinary Rendition guns in Destiny 2.

Extraordinary Rendition is basically a Kinetic SMG that has been used by a number of players in the popular game Destiny 2 in the Season of the Chosen. The gun has an Aggressive Frame and is one of the most useful SMGs in the game. The players can get accurate shorts and damage their opponents brutally with this gun. To get this gun, all they need to do is complete the Contender’s Ascent VII challenge. For that, you'll first need to complete the Challenger’s Proving VII quest, and defeat Cabal with an SMG. The players can also get this gun from a drop from Umbral Engrams.

Impact: 22

Range: 48

Stability: 17

Handling: 60

Reload Speed: 30

Rounds Per Minute: 750

Magazine: 28

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play the game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the games released by Bungie to date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

