Destiny 2 Last Wish Guide: How To Make Wishes In The Last Wish Raid?

Destiny 2 Last Wish raid is one of the things that fans have been most looking forward to from the major expansion Forsaken. It is one of the most challenging raids in the game and it can take you several attempts on your first playthrough. The raid is set within The Dreaming City and is a culmination of the expansion storyline.

Destiny 2 Last Wish

Before getting into the Last Wish raid, it is suggested that you stay ready for what lies ahead of you. The first encounter requires a mighty Power of 560, and it scales up to 580, which may seem quite demanding for a lot of players. And while it is still possible to make it at a lower Power, you will actually struggle to inflict enough damage. If you can manage to get your hands on the Dreaming City armour, it will offer a mod called 'Riven's Curse,' allowing you to cause more damage while exploring in patrol.

Destiny 2 All Wishes

There is a tiny room which is hidden at the beginning of the raid which has a total of 21 buttons. 20 of these buttons are on the wall, while one is on the floor. To make the wishes, you will first need to shoot at the wall panels which will turn them into symbols. Now, you will simply need to stand on the plate which is right in front of the wall to activate your wish. Each wish will either give you a reward or have an effect on the game.

Wish 1: The first wish gives you an ethereal key. This is the same kind of key that was dropped by Riven. With the help of this key, you will be able to access the second chest after going through the final boss.

Wish 2: It spawns a chest in the open area between Morgeth and the Vault. You will find this at the top of a rock spire towards the right side of the bridge.

Wish 3: Gives you and the close-by Fireteam members an emblem.

Wish 4: Teleports you to Shuro Chi, the Corrupted along with your team for the next fight

Wish 5: Teleports you to Morgeth, the Spirekeeper along with your team for the third fight of the raid.

Wish 6: Teleports you to the Vault, for the fourth fight of the raid.

Wish 7: Teleports you to Riven of a Thousand Voices for the fifth fight of the raid.

Wish 8: Plays the song, Hope for the Future by Paul McCartney.

Wish 9: Creates a Failsafe Easter Egg dialogue.

Wish 10: Drifter Easter Egg dialogue.

Wish 11: Applies a Grunt Birthday Party effect to all the headshots.

Wish 12: Places a crown of roses on every player's head.

Wish 13: Starts "Petra's Run" where if a player dies, it forces them back to the Orbit before a raid reset. Successful completion of the task rewards players with a triumph which is crucial for the “Riven’s Bane” title.

Wish 14: Spawns a number of Taken Eggs throughout the raid, which can be destroyed using a Wish-Ender bow.

Image credits: Bungie