What Happened To Skyblock In Roblox And Will It Ever Make A Comeback?

Blockman GO Studio’s Skyblock was among the most popular video games available on the online game platform Roblox. The game took inspiration from the classic Minecraft SkyBlock game mode. It allowed users to create their own island and huge farms, cook a variety of delicacies, collect various valuable resources, and sell items to make some money.

What happened to Skyblock in Roblox?

The video game gained much more popularity with time and the number of users also increased exponentially since the game’s original release with over 75,000 users as of now. Unfortunately for the fans, Skyblock has been shut down due to copyright issues.

Did Skyblock get deleted?

Yes, Skyblock has been deleted after a DMCA request. The developer at Blockman GO Studio had changed the game's name to Islands in order to avoid deletion, but Roblox still removed the game from the platform. The name change was believed to prevent Skyblock from being taken down, however, the efforts went in vain.

For those unaware, Skyblock not only took inspiration from Minecraft, but it was in fact, a Minecraft mod that replicated most of the content and features that were available in the original Minecraft game. The game has been highly successful and the sudden shutdown clearly upsets a large number of players who have invested hours in the game trying to build and maintain their island. There have also been a good number of paid players in the game who have purchased the VIP and Pro game passes to support the title. The response was so erratic that there were numerous support discord channels that started to emerge online in support of the game. In addition, there are also several YouTubers who have been covering a range of topics surrounding the gameplay and updates.

Will Roblox Skyblock come back in the future?

Right now, it can't be said if Islands, formerly known as Skyblock, will ever return on the gaming platform, but the developers have stated on Twitter that they’re working their hardest to get the game back online and that users will not lose their progress in the game.

Roblox just shutdown the game. We're working our hardest to get everything back online. Your progress will not be lost. https://t.co/HZqMK9OpWx — Roblox Islands (@RobloxIslands) July 14, 2020

Image credits: Roblox