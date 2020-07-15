Last Updated:

Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.56 Target Weapon Bounties And Implements Important Bug Fixes

Destiny 2 has received a new patch update 2.9.1.1 (1.56) across PS4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Read on for all the changes coming with Destiny 2 patch notes.

Legendary game developer Bungie has rolled out the official Destiny 2 patch notes 2.9.1.1 for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers. The latest patch 2.9.1.1 is released on PlayStation 4 as version 1.56, and the patch size is 200 MB, offering some major fixes for Guardians following the latest weekly Destiny 2 reset. So, let’s take a look at all the changes coming to the first-person shooter with the new Destiny 2 update.

Activities

Dungeon Prophecy

  • An issue has been fixed where a door in the Hexahedron would not open on certain occasions.

Gameplay and Investment

Controls

  • Remapping the input for Interact won't change the button prompt for Revive which will always be linked to X/Square.
  • An issue has been fixed where terminating a gliding jump would sometimes cause the Warlocks and Titans to auto-jump post landing.
  • The default custom controller binding for Vehicle Exit has been updated and will match the standard control preset (X/Square > A/Cross).
  • An issue has been fixed with the Hunters where it would crouch after Dodging when using Hold Crouch, but stand when using Toggle Crouch.

Investment

  • An issue has been fixed where the Advanced Pyramid Focusing would only reward players with 50 Altered Elements instead of 150 as mentioned in the Triumph.
  • To help users optimize the daily weapon bounties, Banshee will start picking out six new weapon types to focus on every week. These include three primary, two heavy and one special.
  • A new Season Rank Stat tracker has been added for Season of Arrivals.
  • The Emissary Whisperer Triumph has now been removed

Weapons

  • An issue has been fixed with the Witherhoard's projectiles where it would randomly show up on the screen while using abilities or when stowed away.
  • An issue has been fixed where Witherhoard's direct hit damage would be unintentionally doubled if a user swapped to The Mountaintop after applying it.

Armor

  • An issue has been fixed with the Surprise Attack perk where it would not deactivate correctly and reactivate when switching Sidearms.
  • An issue has been fixed that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44.
  • An issue has been fixed that was preventing users from buying the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.

General

  • An issue has been fixed with the Fencing Salute Emote where it would allow players to get out of the environment.
  • An issue has been fixed with the "Hide Hints" settings option was displaying a message "Never Show Full SteamID" and not functioning properly.

Other

  • A new ability has been added for Season of Arrivals armor to use Charged with Light mods from Season of Dawn.
  • There are some corrections to the armor mod icons for Season of Arrivals mods.
  • There are corrections to the perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods.
  • A new Season of Arrivals mod socket has been added to the pieces of the EDZ destination armor set.
  • The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from the Guardian Games will now display Ghost Projections.
  • An issue has been fixed with the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon where it was previously displaying a Scout Rifle.
  • An issue has been fixed that was affecting the aim assistance when shooting through Barricades with the help of Citan's Ramparts.

