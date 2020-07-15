Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.56 Target Weapon Bounties And Implements Important Bug Fixes

Legendary game developer Bungie has rolled out the official Destiny 2 patch notes 2.9.1.1 for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers. The latest patch 2.9.1.1 is released on PlayStation 4 as version 1.56, and the patch size is 200 MB, offering some major fixes for Guardians following the latest weekly Destiny 2 reset. So, let’s take a look at all the changes coming to the first-person shooter with the new Destiny 2 update.
Destiny 2 patch notes
Activities
Dungeon Prophecy
- An issue has been fixed where a door in the Hexahedron would not open on certain occasions.
Gameplay and Investment
Controls
- Remapping the input for Interact won't change the button prompt for Revive which will always be linked to X/Square.
- An issue has been fixed where terminating a gliding jump would sometimes cause the Warlocks and Titans to auto-jump post landing.
- The default custom controller binding for Vehicle Exit has been updated and will match the standard control preset (X/Square > A/Cross).
- An issue has been fixed with the Hunters where it would crouch after Dodging when using Hold Crouch, but stand when using Toggle Crouch.
Investment
- An issue has been fixed where the Advanced Pyramid Focusing would only reward players with 50 Altered Elements instead of 150 as mentioned in the Triumph.
- To help users optimize the daily weapon bounties, Banshee will start picking out six new weapon types to focus on every week. These include three primary, two heavy and one special.
- A new Season Rank Stat tracker has been added for Season of Arrivals.
- The Emissary Whisperer Triumph has now been removed
Weapons
- An issue has been fixed with the Witherhoard's projectiles where it would randomly show up on the screen while using abilities or when stowed away.
- An issue has been fixed where Witherhoard's direct hit damage would be unintentionally doubled if a user swapped to The Mountaintop after applying it.
Armor
- An issue has been fixed with the Surprise Attack perk where it would not deactivate correctly and reactivate when switching Sidearms.
- An issue has been fixed that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44.
- An issue has been fixed that was preventing users from buying the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.
General
- An issue has been fixed with the Fencing Salute Emote where it would allow players to get out of the environment.
- An issue has been fixed with the "Hide Hints" settings option was displaying a message "Never Show Full SteamID" and not functioning properly.
Other
- A new ability has been added for Season of Arrivals armor to use Charged with Light mods from Season of Dawn.
- There are some corrections to the armor mod icons for Season of Arrivals mods.
- There are corrections to the perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods.
- A new Season of Arrivals mod socket has been added to the pieces of the EDZ destination armor set.
- The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from the Guardian Games will now display Ghost Projections.
- An issue has been fixed with the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon where it was previously displaying a Scout Rifle.
- An issue has been fixed that was affecting the aim assistance when shooting through Barricades with the help of Citan's Ramparts.
Image credits: Steam Powered Store