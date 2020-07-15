Destiny 2 Patch Notes 1.56 Target Weapon Bounties And Implements Important Bug Fixes

Legendary game developer Bungie has rolled out the official Destiny 2 patch notes 2.9.1.1 for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers. The latest patch 2.9.1.1 is released on PlayStation 4 as version 1.56, and the patch size is 200 MB, offering some major fixes for Guardians following the latest weekly Destiny 2 reset. So, let’s take a look at all the changes coming to the first-person shooter with the new Destiny 2 update.

Destiny 2 patch notes

Activities

Dungeon Prophecy

An issue has been fixed where a door in the Hexahedron would not open on certain occasions.

Gameplay and Investment

Controls

Remapping the input for Interact won't change the button prompt for Revive which will always be linked to X/Square.

An issue has been fixed where terminating a gliding jump would sometimes cause the Warlocks and Titans to auto-jump post landing.

The default custom controller binding for Vehicle Exit has been updated and will match the standard control preset (X/Square > A/Cross).

An issue has been fixed with the Hunters where it would crouch after Dodging when using Hold Crouch, but stand when using Toggle Crouch.

Investment

An issue has been fixed where the Advanced Pyramid Focusing would only reward players with 50 Altered Elements instead of 150 as mentioned in the Triumph.

To help users optimize the daily weapon bounties, Banshee will start picking out six new weapon types to focus on every week. These include three primary, two heavy and one special.

A new Season Rank Stat tracker has been added for Season of Arrivals.

The Emissary Whisperer Triumph has now been removed

Weapons

An issue has been fixed with the Witherhoard's projectiles where it would randomly show up on the screen while using abilities or when stowed away.

An issue has been fixed where Witherhoard's direct hit damage would be unintentionally doubled if a user swapped to The Mountaintop after applying it.

Armor

An issue has been fixed with the Surprise Attack perk where it would not deactivate correctly and reactivate when switching Sidearms.

An issue has been fixed that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44.

An issue has been fixed that was preventing users from buying the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.

General

An issue has been fixed with the Fencing Salute Emote where it would allow players to get out of the environment.

An issue has been fixed with the "Hide Hints" settings option was displaying a message "Never Show Full SteamID" and not functioning properly.

Other

A new ability has been added for Season of Arrivals armor to use Charged with Light mods from Season of Dawn.

There are some corrections to the armor mod icons for Season of Arrivals mods.

There are corrections to the perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods.

A new Season of Arrivals mod socket has been added to the pieces of the EDZ destination armor set.

The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from the Guardian Games will now display Ghost Projections.

An issue has been fixed with the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon where it was previously displaying a Scout Rifle.

An issue has been fixed that was affecting the aim assistance when shooting through Barricades with the help of Citan's Ramparts.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store