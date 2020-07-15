The Escapists 2 Multiplayer Mode: How To Invite Your Friends?

Epic Games has released a new batch of freebies for July 2020 featuring Team 17 and Mouldy Toof Studios’ strategy role-playing game The Escapists 2. The game is a sequel to The Escapists which was released three years ago across PS4, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. The Epic Games store is now offering the title as a giveaway alongside the Lifeless Planet and Killing Floor 2. The game will be available as a freebie for all users until July 16, meaning you still have a day left to grab your copy.

How to invite friends in The Escapists 2?

The Escapists 2 is a multiplayer game and it features cross-platform multiplayer functionality on PC between the Epic Games and Steam client. There are two online modes for the game which include Co-op and Versus. To invite your friends for online multiplayer, you need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Click on the play game and select a prison.

You can select any prison of your choice such as Center Perks 2.0, Precinct 17 or others.

Step 2: Go to the new game and choose a save slot.

Step 3: Click on a play mode and select 'Private' from the available options.

Step 4: Now, select your character and click on Escape.

To the right side of the panel, a list will appear with all the available stream friends.

Step 5: Select all the friends that you wish to invite to your private game.

Step 6: A new pop up will appear on the screen after selecting the friends. Tap on the 'Invite' option.

Once an invitation is sent out, your friends will receive a stream message notifying them of the invite.

Step 7: To join your game, your friend will need to open the invitation on their PC and click on the option 'Join the game'.

Once they join the game, the multiplayer mode will be enabled.

The Escapists 2 multiplayer not working

A number of users had been reporting issues where they were unable to invite their friends and play multiplayer due to an issue that was also acknowledged by the official handle of The Escapists. Aware of the issue, officials at the Escapists 2 assured fans that have been working on a fix. The problem is likely resolved as there aren't any new reports surrounding the multiplayer issue.

Hey Escapists, we're aware of issues with multiplayer at the moment.



We're working on getting a fix as soon as we can! Sorry for the inconvenience and we'll keep everyone updated. — The Escapists (@Escapists_Game) July 9, 2020

Image credits: Epic Games