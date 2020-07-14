Killing Floor 2 Private Match: How To Play The Game With Your Friends?

Epic Games has released a new batch of freebies featuring Tripwire Interactive's hit zombie shooter Killing Floor 2, alongside The Escapists 2, and Lifeless Planet. The game will be available on the Epic Store as a free giveaway for all users until July 16, meaning you still have two days left to grab your copy if you haven’t.

Killing Floor 2 is often compared to Valve Corporation's Left 4 Dead in certain ways and is incredibly fun. The game receives frequent updates from developers and constantly brings new features and content to keep the gameplay exciting for the fans. The co-op shooter's most recent patch update called "Perilous Plunder" was recently rolled out with a bunch of new weapons, and cosmetics, and many more items.

Killing Floor 2 private match - How to play Killing Floor 2 with friends?

Killing Floor 2 features cross-platform multiplayer functionality on PC between Epic Games and Steam. To create a private match in Killing Floor 2, all you need to do is add your friends to the game and matchmake. You can add your friends to the game using the in-game menu. After matchmaking, click on a private match where it says 'Join in-game progress'.

And while cross-play between Steam and Epic Games can be fun, you won’t be able to cross-play with your buddies who own the title on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. This means that the cross-platform support for Killing Floor 2 is limited to Steam and Epic Games.

However, players who have been trying to play Killing Floor 2 after the free download have been encountering a number of issues. Most of the problems revolve around the game preventing users from accessing online services and features. This is one of the reasons several users couldn't enter the multiplayer mode. While some users are only able to play solo games, others couldn't even reach that far, with constant crashes when trying to launch the title. Fortunately for fans, representatives at Tripwire have acknowledged the issue faced by users and assured them that a fix shall be implemented sometime early next week at the latest.

