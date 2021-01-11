Valorant 2.0 Patch Notes: New Agent Yoru Abilities, Omen Nerf, And Brimstone Buff

Valorant was one of the biggest video game releases in 2020 and it was able to garner a massive following from all around the world soon after it came out. There has been a number of major updates in the past few months, and it appears that the developers are looking to get the momentum going as we start the new year.

Riot Games has confirmed that the much-anticipated Valorant Episode 2 is set to kick off on January 12. This will also bring an array of changes to the free-to-play multiplayer game, along with the much-needed Valorant Omen nerf to make it less oppressive in matches. Let us walk you through all the known changes arriving with the new Valorant update.

Valorant 2.0 patch notes

New Agent Yoru

A new agent named Yoru will be arriving in the new season. Yoru is a Japanese Duelist who can use deception to create gaps and get into the enemy territory. You can check out his abilities below:

Fakeout: Fakeout is the first ability of this agent, which mimics agent footsteps. Yoru can go around and create these fakeouts, where the enemies will hear a different sound as opposed to his teammates. It will essentially allow the agent to mislead his opponents.

Gatecrash: This is an innate ability of the agent, and is also among the best tools to allow you to release a rift tether before teleporting to its location. While a gatecrash can last for almost 20 seconds, it can also be shot down by the opponents.

Blindside: This is the agent’s flash. In order to use the blindside ability, one will need to bounce it off a hard surface to make it pop.

Dimensional Drift (X): This is similar to the ultimate and it will allow the agent to slip between the worlds and drift around the game map while being affected or detected by his opponents.

Omen nerf

Dark Cover: Smoke speed reduced by 30% from 4000>2800

Paranoia: Price increased from $200 to $400.

Brimstone

Incendiary: Price has been reduced from $300 to $200.

Stim Beacon: Equip time removed, which will now result in a quick cast.

Sky Smoke: Smoke cast range has been increased from 4200 to 5000. Smoke duration has been increased from 14.25s to 19.25s.

Image credits: Riot Games