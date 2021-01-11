Valorant 2.0 Patch Notes: New Agent Yoru Abilities, Omen Nerf, And Brimstone Buff

Quick links:
Valorant was one of the biggest video game releases in 2020 and it was able to garner a massive following from all around the world soon after it came out. There has been a number of major updates in the past few months, and it appears that the developers are looking to get the momentum going as we start the new year.
Riot Games has confirmed that the much-anticipated Valorant Episode 2 is set to kick off on January 12. This will also bring an array of changes to the free-to-play multiplayer game, along with the much-needed Valorant Omen nerf to make it less oppressive in matches. Let us walk you through all the known changes arriving with the new Valorant update.
A new agent named Yoru will be arriving in the new season. Yoru is a Japanese Duelist who can use deception to create gaps and get into the enemy territory. You can check out his abilities below:
