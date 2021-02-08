GTA 6 Trends On Social Media During Super Bowl: Is There A New GTA 6 Teaser?

GTA 5 has been one of the most successful open-world titles from Rockstar Games. The action-adventure game has received numerous updates in recent months despite the game bbeing released around 8 years ago. And while it still enjoys massive popularity among GTA fans, there have been endless rumours online suggesting that the game developer is focussing its attention on the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6.

GTA 6 Super Bowl: Is there a new GTA 6 teaser?

GTA 6 has been a trending topic on Twitter during the Super Bowl LV event. The event is already in the past, however, there have been speculations that a new GTA 6 commercial will be aired during the show. It is unclear at the moment as to what kick-started the GTA 6 trend on the social networking platform because there were clearly no signs of a GTA 6 teaser.

The trend started to pick up especially during the halftime show featuring The Weeknd. Many fans also believed that his soundtrack could have something to do with a GTA 6 reveal.

GTA 6 release date

There have been a number of reports online suggesting that GTA 6 will be arriving on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / Series S consoles, instead of the current-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Speaking of its release, a few rumours speculated that the game could release sometime next year, while others stated that it is expected to drop in 2023. A former Rockstar Games insider named Yan2295 had also released a statement on Twitter recently claiming that GTA 6 is under development, but it won't be coming anytime soon.

While these claims clearly give fans hope that the game could be in the making, the game publisher is yet to open up about its plan for a GTA 5 successor. One should also note that Rockstar hasn't even confirmed that the game is under development. However, the fact that GTA 6 constantly manages to be one of the top trending topics on Twitter only shows that the game has a huge demand from the fans.

