Do Footprints Count As Fingerprints In Phasmophobia For Completing Objectives?

Phasmophobia has gained massive popularity in the online gaming community since arriving in early access. The co-op psychological horror game features an interesting plot and gameplay mechanism. It requires four players to come together and work towards uncovering all kinds of paranormal activity. One of the challenges in the game requires players to collect fingerprints. With that said, it is likely that a few players must be wondering if footprints actually count as fingerprints as well. So, let us quickly answer that.

Do footprints count as fingerprints in Phasmophobia?

Footprints and fingerprints are two completely different ways of detecting a ghost in Phasmophobia. This means that a footprint clearly doesn't count as a fingerprint when looking for traces.

A fingerprint can be easily identified with the help of a UV light on a number of inanimate objects including walls, chairs, tables, and other things. Using this method allows players to detect the presence of Phasmophobia ghosts in a particular space. As far as footprints are concerned, players can only detect it by placing salt on the floor.

You can spread the salt on the surface to identify movements of a spirit and their types. And although it won't complete the challenge, you can capture the footprints using the Phasmophobia salt method to make a few bucks on the side. However, if you are looking to complete the fingerprint objective in the game, you are expected to grab a UV light and look for fingerprints or handprints on different objects.

Phasmophobia is now available in early access for the Windows PC platform. The game can be downloaded from the Steam Store for just $13.99. It is set to get a full release sometime in 2021; however, an exact date is yet to be revealed.

It is likely that the price will go high as the game approaches its final release, so it is suggested that you check out the game right now if you are looking to save some money. You can purchase the game at this link. Phasmophobia also supports VR system; however, you can still play the game in regular mode.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store