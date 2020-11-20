Destiny 2 Xur Location Nov 20 To Nov 23: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit with some unexpected surprises. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. He appears at 6 pm BST in a seemingly random location and offers rare gear in exchange for legendary shards that you can collect from dismantling legendary gear or completing activities. Xur locations are quite specific which includes Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant's Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, on the Emperor's Barge on Nessus, or in the Hangar in the Tower. Xur location this week is going to be at the Watcher's Grave. To find Xur location in Destiny 2, spawn in at the local landing zone and then walk straight toward a giant tree. Then, make your way near the base where you will find a branch. Now, all you have to do is use the branch to jump up, and you can find Xur right there. So, head towards him and get an exotic gear for yourself.

What is Xur selling this week?

Hunter

Aeon Swift

Aeon Energy Dodging grants energy to nearby Aeon Cultists.



Titan

Synthoceps

Intrinsic Perk Biotic Enhancements Buffs melee range Being surrounded buffs damage



Warlock

Karnstein Armlets

Intrinsic Perk Vampire’s Caress Melee kills restore health for a short duration.



This week's weapon in Xur inventory

Skyburner’s Oath

Scout Rifle Slug Rifle – Intrinsic perk Lobs explosive rounds that get stronger and faster when aiming down sights. Extended Barrel Weighty barrel extension increases range decreases handing speed and moderately controls recoil Extended Mag This weapon has greatly increased magazine size but reloads much slower. For the Empire This weapon is full auto, does extra damage to Cabal, and penetrates Phalanx shields. Short-action Stock This weapon has increased handling speed.



