Phasmophobia Mic Not Working: How To Talk In Phasmophobia Voice Chat?

Phasmophobia has been gaining a lot of popularity since its release on September 18, 2020. This incredible game allows players to become paranormal detectives and start a voyage to find out ghosts. With such an exceptional storyline, the game is all about cooperation and teamwork. This is the reason why communication and talking to fellow players in the multiplayer game is necessary.

However, in recent days many reports related to Phasmophobia mic not working have been made by players. So, players are wondering about how to talk in Phasmophobia Voice Chat. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | LG G8X ThinQ on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get 71% 0ff on the Dual Screen smartphone

How to talk in Phasmophobia Voice Chat?

Developed by Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia expects you to be a better communicator so that you can inform your partners and friends about several strange occurrences. However, if your Phasmophobia Voice Chat does not work, then it is going to cause you a loss for sure. Nevertheless, the developers of this psychological horror game have addressed the problem and have suggested a few insights.

Also Read | boAt Airdopes 461 TWS price, features, specs and more; Know details

Most of the players are experiencing the Phasmophobia mic not working problem due to the Alt+Tab issue that the game has. When you use Alt+Tab to move out of the game, the mic turns off, which means if you use Alt+Tab again to enter into the game, the mic will not work. So, to fix the issue, all you have to do is click on the game icon present on your taskbar instead of using Alt+Tab again to enter into the game.

Also Read | iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max discontinued by Apple to boost iPhone 12 sales; Read ahead

Currently, Kinetic Games is looking into the matter and has also presented an update for the same. Players can now use the mic in-game by pressing the V button or the B button on the keyboard.

Also, many Steam players are also having the same Phasmophobia mic not working issues due to a certain glitch. As per Developers' guidelines, players can avoid this issue by not playing the game on Steam as Admin. If you are still having issues with the game's mic, try checking Mic settings on your PC or uninstall and install the game.

Promo Image ~ Phasmophobia/ Steam

Also Read | What is LiDAR scanner in iPhone 12 Pro? Specs, Price and more