Destroy A Gorger In Fortnite Season 4 With Some Of These Easy Methods

Along with the weekly challenges in Fortnite Season 4, there are also the daily challenges that players need to complete to gain 10,000 XP upon the completion of each challenge. Amongst all others, a tough challenge has popped up in the daily challenge list. Read on to know how to destroy a gorger in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2.

Destroy a Gorger in Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 Challenges

The first thing that needs to be done is to destroy a Gorger and even before that one needs to find a Gorger in Fortnite Season 4. Most of the challenges in the daily quests are easy to finish and rewards the player with 10,000 XP. But this one is a lot harder than others as these Gorgers have a large pool of health which adds to the difficulty of destroying one.

These Galactus Gatherer drones were added first in Fortnite update 14.10 which also added the Stark industries. On the Official site of Epic Games, it states that these drones collect loot, and destroying them will give you the option to pick up all the loot they have gathered. To find a Gorger the player needs to look for a red beam in the sky and travel to the end of that beam.

Other locations at which these Galactus drones can be found include the bridge between Retail Row and Lazy Lake and at the bridge which is between the Salty Springs and Weeping Woods. Even after finding one, it's hard to bring down a Gorger due to the massive health bar it possesses.

Found Galactus Drone in game! It shoots a laser with mini drones and it takes a long time to destroy it because it has a huge amount of health.

(#Fortnite #FortniteSeason4 #FortniteNexusWar ) pic.twitter.com/EHT7jqqbcf — JayKey | Fortnite News 🎮 (@JayKeyFN) September 10, 2020

One more thing to keep in mind is that even though these Galactus Gatherer Drones are designed for collecting loot and providing the player with loot as well, once they are defeated, they will be deactivated and will turn back into their original weapon form. When in this form, they are highly unstable, so it's better to pick them up as fast as possible before they explode. Also, one needs to be careful of their laser beam attacks.

