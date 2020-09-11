Where To Find Fire Traps In Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2? Here Are Some Tips

Week 3 challenges for Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 are here and the rewards for completion is 25,000 XP for each challenge. There is a fire trap challenge as well which will make players spam traps everywhere. Read on to know where to find fire traps in Fortnite:

Also read | R6 New Update Now Available For Download; Shadow Legacy And New Season Details

Where to Find Fire Traps in Fortnite? Fortnite Season 4 Place Fire Traps Challenge

Since the release of Fortnite Season 4, new challenges have been coming out every week for all the new characters that Epic Games and Marvel planned for this new season. Week 1 and Week 2 is over and now Week 3 challenges are finally here. Above is a video that the players can check out to see the locations for finishing this challenge.

Also read | All New Mythics In Fortnite Season 4: Where To Find Unibeam, Gauntlet & Mjolnir Strike

Fire Traps in Fortnite Season 4 Locations

Similar to the traps in previous seasons, these are pretty easy to find. It can be found in chests and on the ground. One thing players should keep in mind that since the challenge is to just place them, there will be a lot of traps present here and there as during such challenges everyone else will also be doing the same. The fire trap is able to inflict 50 damage to any opponent that gets caught.

The player needs to place three traps in total. Just placing them is enough and there is no need to trap an opponent to finish this challenge as that would be a real pain. A great tip would be to search matches in Team Rumble match mode as there will be more time to loot. One more method is by spotting Loot Llamas as the drop rate of fire traps from Llamas are much higher than from a regular chest or on the ground. There is no specific POI (point of interest) to find fire traps but they are relatively easier to find than most other items.

Also read | Fortnite Update V14.10 Brings The Massive Stark Industries POI To Fortnite Island

Completing this quest will reward players with 25,000 XP

Other Challenges for Week 3 of Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2: 25,000 XP for Each Challenge Completion

Search chests at Steamy Stacks (7)

Get eliminations at Retail Row (3)

Collect Wood from Weeping Woods (500)

Visit Panther's Prowl (1)

Deal damage with exploding Gas Pumps or Gas Cans (250)

Place Fire Traps (3)

Eliminate Iron Man at Stark Industries (1)

Deal damage to opponents at Misty Meadows (500)

Also read | Fortnite Releases New Cosmetic Bundle, Samurai Scrapper Pack; Read

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games