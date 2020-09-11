R6 New Update Now Available For Download; Shadow Legacy And New Season Details

Ubisoft released the new R6 update today but now the servers are on a Scheduled Maintenance. The new R6 Siege update brings a lot of new features and changes as well as a full official patch note release is also now available. Continue reading to know more.
Also read | All New Mythics In Fortnite Season 4: Where To Find Unibeam, Gauntlet & Mjolnir Strike
R6 Shadow Legacy, which is the new R6 siege update, has now officially arrived on the live servers without Ubisoft giving any sort of hint beforehand. A lot of fundamental changes are on their way and will change the way this game is played. The new ping system which actually got popularised from Apex Legends is also a big feature now in Rainbow Six Siege. In addition to that, the new skins, which are known as "R6 Share", will also be added during this new season. Here are some of the main updates that the game will receive with this R6 new season:
Since the benefits of the new ping system is more suited for casual players, and after considering the feedback from the high-tier players as well, the developers have decided to take more time for gathering data and more feedback as to how they need to further develop and change the new Ping 2.0 which was recently added into the game. So players can expect a lot of changes sometime during this season in the ping system.
Also read | Diablo 3 Season 21 End Date: Know When To Expect Season 22 To Arrive
OTHER UPDATES:
Ubisoft also tweeted about the Scheduled Maintenance timing for all the major gaming platforms on September 10, 2020, which was supposed to be the release date.
🛠Scheduled Maintenance🛠— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 10, 2020
There will be some maintenance today.
PC: 9:00 EDT/13:00 UTC
XB1: 10:00 EDT/14:00 UTC
PS4: 11:00 EDT/15:00 UTC
Downtime: 1 Hour Per Platform.
There will be data repackaging with this maintenance, so there will be a larger than usual download size.
Right after Ubisoft tweeted this, for the next one everyone was notified as to why it's taking more time. IceyCat was a content creator for Rainbow Six Siege and the videos made by him helped the R6 community a lot. Ubisoft then decided to make a charm for IceyCat as a tribute to him.
Also read | Confused How To Use Spray In COD Mobile? Here's A Step-by-step Guide
Ubisoft went on further and donated $20,000 to @TakeThisOrg. Take this is a non-profit organisation that mainly focuses on increasing mental health support in games. Other than the maintenance tweet and about IceyCat, there is not a lot of information on the R6 update today. So, the players just need to wait till the maintenance is over.
We are working on a small in-game token to honor @IceyCat25's memory with his own charm.— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 10, 2020
We hope to share more info in the coming months.
Absolutely devastating to read about Iceycat's passing. His videos were invaluable for those interested in Rainbow 6 Siege and undoubtedly helped our community develop a deeper love of the game.— Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) June 28, 2020
Rest in peace - you'll be dearly missed by many.
Also read | Where Is Wolverine Trophy In Fortnite? Follow Guide To Locate Wolverine Trophy