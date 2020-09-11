R6 New Update Now Available For Download; Shadow Legacy And New Season Details

Ubisoft released the new R6 update today but now the servers are on a Scheduled Maintenance. The new R6 Siege update brings a lot of new features and changes as well as a full official patch note release is also now available. Continue reading to know more.

Also read | All New Mythics In Fortnite Season 4: Where To Find Unibeam, Gauntlet & Mjolnir Strike

R6 New Update is Now Available for Download: R6 Shadow Legacy Update Details

R6 Shadow Legacy, which is the new R6 siege update, has now officially arrived on the live servers without Ubisoft giving any sort of hint beforehand. A lot of fundamental changes are on their way and will change the way this game is played. The new ping system which actually got popularised from Apex Legends is also a big feature now in Rainbow Six Siege. In addition to that, the new skins, which are known as "R6 Share", will also be added during this new season. Here are some of the main updates that the game will receive with this R6 new season:

PING 2.0

Since the benefits of the new ping system is more suited for casual players, and after considering the feedback from the high-tier players as well, the developers have decided to take more time for gathering data and more feedback as to how they need to further develop and change the new Ping 2.0 which was recently added into the game. So players can expect a lot of changes sometime during this season in the ping system.

SCOPE ADDITIONS

1.5x on Mozzie's P10 Roni

1.5x on Alibi's ACS12

2.0x on Maestro's ACS12

2.5x on Hibana's Type-89

NOMAD

Gave Nomad more options on her scopes to make them feel and look a bit better.

ARX: Removed 1.5x, Added 2.0x

AK: Removed 2.0x, Added 1.5x and 2.5x

PLAYER BEHAVIOR

Also read | Diablo 3 Season 21 End Date: Know When To Expect Season 22 To Arrive

MMR CHANGES FOR ANTI-BOOSTING: To discourage boosting and de-ranking, players can no longer drop below 1000 MMR, and they cannot gain more than 150 MMR from any game.

VOTE-TO-KICK REMOVAL (LATER IN THE SEASON)

Vote-to-kick feature from Quick Match will be removed as this feature was highly abused by many players. The developers decided to turn it off for that reason.

IN-GAME REPORT NOTIFICATIONS

The player will get in-game notifications when the reported player is sanctioned. It replaces the 'Thank you' emails which were previously showed.

ADS SENSITIVITY

The sensitivity slider now goes up to 200. Make sure you do not forget that when you patch into the new season, your old sensitivity settings will automatically be converted into the new system.

OTHER UPDATES:

Added raiser to the 1.5x Scope to alleviate the issue of the visible iron sight/front pins when in ADS.

Iana’s Holograms will no longer trigger metal detectors.

The new naming convention for shields. All shields will now display ‘SHIELD’ as their weapon type. (ex: Le Roc Shield, G-52 Tactical Shield, CCE Shield).

Reduced the size of the 1.5x Scope

Reduced the size of the reticule for the MH1 Holo Sight

Minor visual tweaks to Zero’s scope icons for aesthetics.

Updated reticle structure for Kali’s CSRX300 and Capitao’s Crossbow

Updated reticle when entering gadget mode for Kali.

Vault prompt consistency after meleeing a barricade (See Vault Detection changes). Previously you could sometimes vault barricades after 1 melee. Barricades will now require at least 2 melee hits before the vault prompt will appear.

Ubisoft also tweeted about the Scheduled Maintenance timing for all the major gaming platforms on September 10, 2020, which was supposed to be the release date.

🛠Scheduled Maintenance🛠



There will be some maintenance today.



PC: 9:00 EDT/13:00 UTC

XB1: 10:00 EDT/14:00 UTC

PS4: 11:00 EDT/15:00 UTC

Downtime: 1 Hour Per Platform.



There will be data repackaging with this maintenance, so there will be a larger than usual download size. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 10, 2020

Right after Ubisoft tweeted this, for the next one everyone was notified as to why it's taking more time. IceyCat was a content creator for Rainbow Six Siege and the videos made by him helped the R6 community a lot. Ubisoft then decided to make a charm for IceyCat as a tribute to him.

Also read | Confused How To Use Spray In COD Mobile? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Ubisoft went on further and donated $20,000 to @TakeThisOrg. Take this is a non-profit organisation that mainly focuses on increasing mental health support in games. Other than the maintenance tweet and about IceyCat, there is not a lot of information on the R6 update today. So, the players just need to wait till the maintenance is over.

We are working on a small in-game token to honor @IceyCat25's memory with his own charm.



We hope to share more info in the coming months. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 10, 2020

Absolutely devastating to read about Iceycat's passing. His videos were invaluable for those interested in Rainbow 6 Siege and undoubtedly helped our community develop a deeper love of the game.



Rest in peace - you'll be dearly missed by many. — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) June 28, 2020

Also read | Where Is Wolverine Trophy In Fortnite? Follow Guide To Locate Wolverine Trophy

Promo Image Credits: Ubisoft Twitter