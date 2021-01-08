Destroy Boats In Fortnite; Learn More About The New Fortnite Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point is trying to live up to the extremely fun season 4. This new season brings new characters to the game as bounty hunters. The bounty hunters have been called from different gaming universes to Fortnite Island. Along with this, the players are being treated with many quests and challenges to complete in Fortnite Island. Many players want to know how to destroy boats in Fortnite.

How to Destroy Boats in Fortnite?

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 6 of Season 5 are here and players are ready to gain some extra XP and travel up tiers in the battle pass and unlock new goodies. The latest Weekly Challenges in Fortnite needs the players to move their attention towards the water bodies of Fortnite. In this challenge, the players need to destroy 7 boats in order to complete the challenge.

The players can destroy the boats by just plainly shooting at them, but this method will consume a chunk of the player’s ammo. Using explosives like the rocket launcher or the grenade is the best way for the players to destroy the boats quickly. Additionally, players can use motorboats to destroy the other boats as they have an unlimited supply of rockets at the player’s disposal.

Boats can be found near huge water bodies in Fortnite Island and the players need to look for 7 of them and destroy them in order to complete this Fortnite Weekly Challenge. Players can approach the POI Craggy Cliffs to complete this challenge in one go as they can find a total of 9 boats in this location. Players need to look for the wooden boats in the area and destroy 7 of them to complete this challenge.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

The Latest Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the newest Fortnite Weekly Challenges below:

Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond (3)

Destroy Motorboats (3)

Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks (3)

Catch Fish (7)

Signal Coral Buddies in Fortnite (1)

Destroy Boats (7)

Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels (7)

Get Headshots (100)

