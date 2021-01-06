Fortnite Bully Emote: A New Emote Now Available In The Fortnite Item Shop

Emotes can be considered as cosmetic items that are available in Battle Royale and Save The World. Almost all the BR games out there have this feature and they are mostly dances for taunting the enemy players. The players can purchase emotes by going to the Item Shop using V-Bucks or unlocked in the Battle Pass. An emote is a way to express yourself on the battlefield in many bizarre ways. Emotes were introduced early in the game, and back then these were very simplistic. As the years passed by, the emotes have seen a lot of development and there are even events based on them which require the players to post their own version of emote posing on the social media. Read on.

Fortnite Bully Emote

On January 5, 2021, Fortnite has now introduced its players with an all-new bully emote which is constantly crashing ever since its release. This is the latest addition to the Fortnite item shop. The current item shop rotation for Fortnite Battle Royale - updates daily at 00:00 UTC. Here is the current list of items in the shop for 6th January.

Featured Item Shop Cosmetics FLYTRAP - 2,000 REX - 2,000 TRICERA OPS - 2,000 KRATOS (BUNDLE) - 2,200 GUARDIAN SHIELD - 800 KRATOS - 1,500 LEVIATHAN AXE - 1,000 VENUS FLYER - 1,200 POP DROPPER - 800 RELAXED FIT JONESY - 1,200 BOX BASHER - 800 TENDRIL - 800 BOXER - 800 BOXY - 800 CRUSTINA - 800 SIZZLE - 800 SNAX - 500 CRAFTED CARDBOARD - 300 DINO - 300 TRIASSIC - 300

Daily ELECTRO SHUFFLE - 800 RAGSY - 1,500 BALLETIC - 500 VOLLEY GIRL - 1,200 BULLY - 200 SACKIN' - 200



Fortnite Tracker

It is normal to want to know about how good you have done in your matches and during the initial stages of the game, there was no way to do that. Now there are many Fortnite statistics trackers from where the players can get all the information that they require from their games. These trackers make it easy to see all your, and your friends', player stats in Fortnite.

