Destroy Crystal Trees In Fortnite: Here's How To Complete The Week 13 Challenges

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games of the gaming community. This is because the makers keep adding new content that makes the players involved in the free to play battle royale game. Currently, they have released a new set of challenges and the players are certainly curious about it. To help the players, we have listed all the information we could gather about Fortnite Weekly challenges. Read more about Fortnite.

How to Destroy Crystal Trees in Fortnite?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this free to play game and the new Weekly challenges in Fortnite. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like where are the crystal trees in Fortnite and how to finish Week 13 challenges in the game. This is because the makers have added an entire new set of Week 15 challenges and the players are certainly loving it. We have managed to gather a lot more information about these new set of challenges and how to complete them. This information could also help you by answering your questions like where are the crystal trees in Fortnite and how to finish Week 13 challenges in the game. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

The players will need to find these crystal trees locations on the map to complete the Weekly challenge released by the makers. These trees are not easy to find and can only be spotted in the desert areas. Apart from that, there are no official locations where one can find these crystal tree locations, thus the players need to search throughout the deserted areas to find them. The best way to complete this challenge is to search through the areas and spot the crystalline pink trees yourself. We have also listed the list of all the Week 13 challenges right here. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Legendary Challenges

Build Structures (0/60) - 55,000 xp

Build Structures (0/120) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/180) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/240) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/300) - 22,000 xp

