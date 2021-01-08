Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels In Fortnite: Where To Find And How To Complete The Quest?

Epic Games' Fortnite has been into various issues lately especially the legal battle with tech giant Apple. Despite so many hurdles it has managed to become one of the biggest survival games in the world. With an ever-increasing player base, the online multiplayer game is known for its interesting challenges and in-game missions. Talking about missions, many players are wondering about the Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels in Fortnite and where to find them. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Complete the Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels challenge in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has various challenges, some are hard while some are easy yet interesting, and the Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels is amongst the simple ones. Nevertheless, to complete this quest players need to know where to find them, which is exactly what we are going to discuss. First of all, the fishing rod barrels can be found all over the map near the water locations in Fortnite Season 5. As soon as you find them, you need to hit it with your harvesting weapon to destroy it. There are in total of seven barrels and below is a simple guide about where to Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels in Fortnite Season 5.

Where to Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels in Fortnite Season 5?

It is quite easy to locate the fishing rod barrels in the game, and what is easier is to destroy them. The rods have very little health which only requires two or three hits and they are destroyed, so once you find them, then destroying becomes smooth. You can find the rods here -

Craggy Cliffs If you are looking to finish the Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels quickly, then Craggy Cliffs is where you need to go. You will find 11 fishing rods in one room.

Lazy Lake Another place to search is Lazy Lake. Here you will find 7 fishing rods that are dispersed all over the place. Three rods are in the town, one can be found at the dock and the rest three across the river.

Lazy Lake Island Go to the Lazy Lake Island, and there are 8 fishing rods dispersed all over the island.

Coral Castle In Coral Castle, you will find 8 fishing rods dispersed around the place. However, you can also complete other Fortnite Weekly Challenges (Week 6) while searching for the rods here.



