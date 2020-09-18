Destroy Gatherers Fortnite; Here's A Complete Guide For This Fortnite Week 4 Challenge

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has been a massive success. Fortnite has jampacked the whole month with new content coming in week after week. In week 4 of the season, Fortnite Week 4 challenges are out. The Week 4 challenges include destroying chests at the Collection, Hacking Stark bots, and Destroying gatherers. Destroying and finding the gatherers is a challenge that most players are struggling with.

Destroy Gatherers in Fortnite challenge

Gatherers are the new types of minions introduced to Fortnite. Gatherers are the minions of Galactus. They are AI-controlled bots that serve Galactus. Fortnite has already introduced some AI-controlled bots in season 4. Stark bots are the AI-controlled bots of Tony Stark and Doom Henchmen are the AI-controlled Bots of Dr. Doom that have been put in Fortnite Island this season. Gatherer bots are in the form of drones floating around the map. The challenge needs the player to locate and destroy 30 gatherers in the map while acquiring 10,000 damage points with Gatherer remains.

Fortnite Gatherers Location

To find the Gatherers the player first needs to find a gorger. Gorgers spawn randomly during matches so players need to look for them every time they enter a new match. Players need to spot a flash of a red laser in the sky to know the location of a Gorger and head there. Gorgers don’t spawn instantly when the match starts, they spawn usually when the first Storm Circle appears.

Once the player has pinpointed the location of the Gorger, they should pick up a decent amount of weapons and ammo as this isn’t one of the easy challenges. After the player is close enough to the Gorger, it starts shooting at the player, the player needs to shoot at its eye and the gatherer bots start coming out of the Gorger to aid it in protection.

Destroy Gatherers in Fortnite Challenge and Gatherer remains

The player needs to take out a staggering amount of 30 Gatherer drones to complete this challenge and also deal 10,000 damage with gatherer remains. Gatherer bots will keep coming out of the gorger until it is destroyed. So the players need to essentially keep dodging and dealing little damage to the gorger and not destroy it until they have destroyed the required amount of Gatherer drones.

Gatherer Drones do not take more than a shot or two to eliminate. After they have been eliminated, they fall to the ground. The players can then move towards the remains of the gatherer and pick up their laser beam weapon and start shooting with it to finish the second half of the challenge. The laser weapon from the Gatherer remains deals significantly more damage than normal weapons and it also has unlimited ammo. After finishing the said task players will be notified of completing the challenge and will be rewarded the designated XP.

Promo image source: guides_video twitter handle