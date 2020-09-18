Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Guide: How To Complete Week 4 Challenges?

Fortnite Season 4 had an exciting start with Marvel Comics taking over the Battle Royale completely. While players are enjoying this new voyage of superhero fun, Epic Games is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audience with all cool stuff that has been rolled out from the latest Fortnite v14.10 update. This new Fortnite update presented the players of the game with a new and majestic POI of Stark Industries in the game. However, the Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges have just been presented in the gams and many people are wanting to know more about them. If you have been wondering about Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenge Guide, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Guide

Search chests at Slurpy Swamp (7)

This one is easy, all you have to do is go to Slurpy Swamp location and collect chests. The POI is located on the north of the island. However, you will have competition finding them as many opponents would also land on the POI to complete their mission.

Get eliminations at Weeping Woods (3)

This mission is also easy, all you need to do is go to the Weeping Woods POI and eliminate some opponents there.

Also Read | Snowrunner Update 1.11 Patch Notes: Know what's new in the latest update

Deal damage within 10 seconds of bouncing off an umbrella at Sweaty Sands (100)

You need to understand that Sweaty Sands is located to the north-west of the map. The challenge is going to be tricky but it can be simple if you ready to be hit while you jump and take out your umbrella. You only have 10 secs to deal with damages or else, it is a waste.

Destroy Collector Cases at The Collection (3)

The Collection landmark is located to the south-east of Retail Row. Go there you will find Collector Cases to destroy easily.

Hack Stark Robots at Stark Industries (5)

One of the simplest missions you will come across in the game. However, you need to first hit the Stark robots at the Stark Industries location in the map. Then, you can easily hack them once they are down. To hack these robots, go near them and press the X button on Xbox One, Square button on PS4 or Y button on Nintendo Switch

Also Read | What does the Green dot mean in iOS 14? Know details about Green & Orange Dot here

Destroy Gatherers (20)

You need to destroy 20 Gatherers that have been recently added to the game. To do so, you need to find the Gatherers (the small drones) which can be randomly found anywhere on the map. However, this needs to be done in one go because you have no surety to find Gorgers (Big drones) with Gatherers again.

Deal Damage With A Gatherer's Remains (10,000)

So this challenge means that you need to deal with 10,000 damages when you are around the remains of a knocked down Gatherer. You can complete this challenge along with the "Destroy 20 Gatherers" mission easily.

Deal Damage to opponents at Steamy Stacks (500)

Similar to the second mission, all you need to do is eliminate 500 opponents at the Steamy Stacks POI. It can be tough, but it only promotes the thrill of the survival game.

Deal Damage to opponents at The Authority (500)

This can be easier than Steamy stacks and Weeping Woods because the map usual closes down to this POI. Getting eliminations could be easier if you are playing with a team and not Solo.

Also Read | NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 release date, price, specs, pre-order details and more

Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Rewards

Complete 1 mission: 25,000 EXP

Complete 2 mission: 25,000 EXP

Complete 3 mission: 25,000 EXP

Complete 4 mission: 25,000 EXP

Complete 5 mission: 25,000 EXP

Complete 6 mission: 25,000 EXP

Complete 7 mission: 25,000 EXP

Promo Image ~ Epic Games Twitter

Also Read | Oculus Quest 2 announced! Know price, release date, specs & pre-order details here