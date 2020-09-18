Where Is The Collection In Fortnite? Know All About The Collection Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been quite an eventful one. Week after week, Fortnite kept awarding the players with new content for them to enjoy. The players got some great skins of marvel superheroes, other cosmetics, and weekly challenges that were marvel themed too. Players were also granted the new Marvel-themed POIs that look like they were picked right from the Marvel universe. Stark laboratories are the biggest POI that has been added to Fortnite and takes up one huge chunk of Fortnite island. The Collection is one of the latest POI that has been added to Fortnite island and it comes with its own challenge too.

Where is the Collection in Fortnite?

The Collection is a new POI just like Ant Manor or Panthers Prowl that has been added to Fortnite island. The players can use the Fortnite map coordinates to reach the Collection. The Collection in Fortnite can be found on the edge of H6 and H7. Players can head to the mountain region between Catty Corner and Retail Row to find the location of the Collection. Since the Collection is just a landmark, it doesn't appear in the minimap until the player has visited the place. The Collection is a floating flat surface filled with glass boxes, so it is quite difficult to not spot it once the player is in the right place.

What is the Collection Challenge in Fortnite?

The Collection, like every new POI in Fortnite, comes with its own challenge. It is a fairly simple challenge to complete but can get difficult as the players are always threatened by other players in the game, and as the location is a smaller area, it makes it easier to get ambushed. To complete the Collection challenge, the player has to head over to the POI after they get down from the battle bus.

Once they reach the location they need to look for and destroy 3 chests in the location. As the location is small it is quite easy to find these chests as they are lying quite close to each other. Players can use their harvesting tools to destroy these chests or if they have an excess of ammo collection, they can also shoot and destroy the chests. After destroying 3 chests, the player will be notified that the challenge has been completed and will be rewarded XP for doing the said challenge.

Promo image source: Crazy Scandinavian twitter handle