Search Chests At Doom's Domain; Learn How To Complete Fortnite Week 5 Challenge

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has been a gigantic success. Fortnite has jampacked the whole month with new content coming in week after week. Entering week 5 of the season, Fortnite Week 5 challenges are here. Finding and opening chests at Doom’s Domain POI is one of the many challenges for Fortnite Week 5.

Search Chests at Doom’s Domain

Doom’s Domain was one of the first Marvel-themed POIs introduced to Fortnite. Doom’s Domain houses the infamous, evil, genius boss, Dr. Doom. The area is also surrounded by Dr. Doom’s Henchmen. Players have to search for a total of 7 chests at Doom’s Domain. Fortunately for the players, the chests spawn at the same location in each game. Players need to be careful though -- if they walk into Doom’s Domain unprepared, they are most likely going to be ambushed either by other players or Doom’s Henchmen. Find the location for the chests at Doom’s Domain below:

One of the chests can be found near the helipad. It is on the same level as the helipad; players need to jump down from the helipad and move inside to find a safe. The treasure chest is located on top of the stairs right next to that safe.

Players can go for this chest at the start of every new game to complete the challenge or they can explore houses in the vicinity if they want to go for more chests at one try. It is difficult to collect too many chests at one go as the place is a hotspot. Players will have to battle it out with Doom’s Henchmen, other players that will be coming to the area to complete their challenge, and if that’s not enough, then Dr. Doom is a boss villain himself in Fortnite who obliterates his enemies by shooting projectiles and bombs from his hand.

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges

There are many more challenges for Fortnite Week 5. Players can complete these challenges to gain a lot of XP and also move up in the battle pass to unlock new things like cosmetics. Moving up tiers in the battle pass rewards the players with various things and this can be done by earning XP. Fortnite Weekly challenges are one of the best ways to amass a lot of XP. Here are the other Fortnite Week 5 challenges:

Search Chests at Doom's Domain: 0/7

Eliminations at Dirty Docks: 0/3

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out: 0/1

Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle: 0/1

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs: 0/1

Make a Stark Robot dance: 0/1

Destroy Gorgers [Rec: 4 Players]: 0/1

Promo image source: FNChiefAko Twitter Handle