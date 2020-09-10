Diablo 3 Season 21 End Date: Know When To Expect Season 22 To Arrive

Diablo 3 Season 21 has made a huge impact on its gaming community with its incredible interface, especially for Demon Hunters. Season 21 started on July 3, 2020, and since then, players have been enjoying the game from quite a long time. But, a new season might roll out soon in some time and players are very curious to know more about Diablo 3 Season 21 end date. This is the reason why they have been wondering about it for a very long time. If you have been wondering about the Season 21 end date too, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Diablo 3 Season 21 end date (expected)

Diablo Season 21 end date has been making a lot of rounds as many people have been speculating the date. However, looking at the previous few seasons, it has been observed that these seasonal updates by the developers have a certain pattern. Each update was rolled out exactly on Friday and it ended on Sunday. It has been noted by many players that the game releases its seasons between 11 weeks to 16 weeks.

Nevertheless, the past few updates, like Diablo 3 Season 19 and 20 have a similar update pattern. These two updates were rolled exactly after completing 14 weeks. This means that Diablo Season 21 end date can be determined using the same pattern. Noting the same and the start date of July 3, 2020, one can expect the Diablo 3 Season 21 end date to be after October 10. However, as every season ends on Sunday, we expect October 11 as the end date, but, if there are any issues in the development process or any other obstacles, then the end date can be expected to extend beyond October 11 and anytime between 16 weeks. So we are hoping that the gaming community of Diablo 3 will get to enjoy Diablo 3 Season 22 by the end of October 2020.

When did Diablo 3 come out?

Diablo 3 was released on May 15, 2012. However, Diablo 3 Season 21 was released on July 3, 2020.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

