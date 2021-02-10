Diablo IV And Overwatch 2 - When Is Blizzard Releasing These Two Major Titles?

Quick links:
Diablo IV is the 4th title in the Diable series and an upcoming dungeon crawler action role-playing game which is developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It was announced on the 1st of November, 2019, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at BlizzCon 2019. Just like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV release date is still not revealed even though both these titles were announced during the Blizzcon more than a year ago in 2019. Continue reading this article to know more about these two upcoming games.
Overwatch is different from Diablo IV in the sense that it is a team-based multiplayer FPS game but it is also developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Overwatch is known as a "Hero Shooter" game where the players are assigned into two teams of six. Each player can select from a large roster of characters who are known as "heroes" and all these heroes have different, unique abilities. The upcoming Overwatch 2 is yet to have a release date but surely it's not going to be in the year 2021. Here is some information about this title:
