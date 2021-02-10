Diablo IV And Overwatch 2 - When Is Blizzard Releasing These Two Major Titles?

Diablo IV is the 4th title in the Diable series and an upcoming dungeon crawler action role-playing game which is developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It was announced on the 1st of November, 2019, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at BlizzCon 2019. Just like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV release date is still not revealed even though both these titles were announced during the Blizzcon more than a year ago in 2019. Continue reading this article to know more about these two upcoming games.

Overwatch 2 Release Date

Overwatch is different from Diablo IV in the sense that it is a team-based multiplayer FPS game but it is also developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Overwatch is known as a "Hero Shooter" game where the players are assigned into two teams of six. Each player can select from a large roster of characters who are known as "heroes" and all these heroes have different, unique abilities. The upcoming Overwatch 2 is yet to have a release date but surely it's not going to be in the year 2021. Here is some information about this title:

Keep Your Collections Your accomplishments and loot collections will be carried forward to Overwatch 2. That means you’ll keep your skins, player icons, sprays, emotes, and more!

New Maps and Heroes Current Overwatch players will battle side-by-side with Overwatch 2 players in PvP multiplayer; they’ll also be able to play Overwatch 2 heroes and maps.



Overwatch Retail Patch Notes – February 9, 2021

General Updates Bounty Hunter Bounty targets will lose their target status if they take too long to get a kill

Bug Fixes General Fixed a bug within the Bounty Hunter game mode where the Target status could become unavailable if the active Target left the game



Changes and updates on Diablo 4

Legendary Items The developers have paid attention to the feedback from players and are trying to avoid any such situation where legendary items will impact the power level of the character too much. To implement this, more of the player's power will be put back into the character for making build choices more relevant.

New Skill System There is going to be a lot of major changes to skills and talents. Same as before, due to the community feedback the talent system is going to need more depth. Skills were labelled too simple as they created issues where a player would have no meaningful reason to spend their skill points.



