Did Charge Shotgun Get Vaulted? Here Are Some Details About New Fortnite Update

Fortnite makers have been bringing in a number of changes to the game to keep their players engaged. Their upcoming Halloween event 'Frotnitemares' is just around the corner and the players can’t wait for it. So to help these guys out, we have listed down some changes coming with the upcoming Fortnite update. Read more to know other details about Fortnite 14.40 Update.

Did Charge Shotgun get Vaulted?

A number of players have been wanting to know a lot of additional details about the upcoming update. They have been asking questions like “did the charge shotgun get vaulted in Fortnite”. These questions can be answered after the makers have decided to release their upcoming 14.40 update. The makers have released some Patch Notes for 14.40 Fortnite update that has some information about the questions, “did the charge shotgun get vaulted in Fortnite”. It mentioned that the makers are going to vault the charge shotgun in their game. They shared a small paragraph on this new change that said:

We're vaulting the Charge Shotgun; let us know how this changes your play. Ghoulish weapons have returned to aid in the shadowy showdown. Soar through the skies like a witch, while those with a sweet tooth will find new treats quite enhancing. More super-powers are rotating in, so put those fists up

Fortnite Patch notes for the upcoming Fortnitemares 14.40 update

Halloween Challenges and Free Rewards

Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

Charge Shotgun vaulted, Broomstick and more

Epic Games have made some changes to the Charge Shotgun in the 14.40 Fortnite update. They also managed to bring back the Halloween-themed weapons and items. Currently, there is no additional information about this, but it’s already been confirmed that the pumpkin launcher will be back in Fortnitemares 2020. Leaks about bringing in Broom Sticks that can be used to fly around have now been confirmed and are soon going to hit the servers. This has been confirmed by Epic in the email as they mention players can soar through the skies like a witch.

Bug Fixes

Honey Hitters Pickaxe disabled. Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble. Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb temporarily disabled in competitive playlists. Players without matchmaking permissions cannot access the Team Size setting. (Creative) Sky colour does not change when adjusting the light colour setting. (Creative) Fog and lighting settings changed in Creative. (Creative) Vehicle buttons missing. (Mobile) Black textures on foil variants on Nintendo Switch. (Mobile)

