How To Eat Candy In Fortnite: The Fortnitemares 'Eat Candy' Challenge

Epic Games has rolled out a new set of unique challenges in Fortnite as part of its annual Fortnitemares event. The Fortnitemares challenges are live in the battle royale game and allow players to earn plenty of cosmetics, XP and other exciting rewards. One of the challenges task players with eating 25 candies in a match. While it may sound enticing, a number of players might actually face issues locating these candies on the map. So, let us show how to complete the Eat Candy challenge in Fortnite.

Also Read | Cold War Beta End Date: Developers Offer More Game Time To COD Fans

Where to eat Candy?

There are plenty of Candy locations spread across the Fortnite map. All you need to do is head over to the popular named locations on the island. You will know you are at the right place when you find all kinds of decorations and Halloween displays in front of the houses or structures at the POIs.

As you approach these houses, you should find a bunch of little candy buckets that have a variety of sweets. Next, you simply need to grab your pickaxe or any other weapon and destroy the bucket.

Also Read | Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Live Stream, Schedule, Prize Pool And Format

How to eat candy in Fortnite?

Now, that you have found the candies, you just need to consume them to reap all the benefits. However, you should note that you won't be able to consume these candies directly. Firstly, you need to grab the candy to place it in your Fortnite inventory. Once you have done that, you can select it from the inventory and eat it. After consuming a candy, you need to head over to the next named location and hunt for the next Halloween displays.

Also Read | How To Become Shadow In Fortnite And Haunt Your Opponents?

Once you eat these candies, you will also be rewarded with quick bonuses in the form of increased health or shield. In addition, the Eat Candy challenge might also grant players increased jump height for a brief period, and speed boost, among other benefits. However, this will depend on the type of candy you consume as different candies are associated with different bonuses.

The Fortnitemares challenges will run until November 3, 2020, and will be available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and Windows PC.

Also Read | Rocket League Update 1.85 Patch Notes Bring Haunted Hallows And Important Bug Fixes

Image credits: MoreLlamaSir | YouTube