Fortnite Back With Yearly Halloween Event And All New Afterlife Party

Halloween season is here and as always, it brings events and new unlockables for most of the online games. Fortnite is also back with its yearly Halloween theme based event, known as Fortnitemares. Epic Games made the announcement about Fortnite version 14.0 arrival on October 21, and this event will be run till the 3rd of November. Continue reading to know all about this Fortnitemares event.

Fortnite Midas Revenge Skin

It is not the first time that Epic Games is trying to make the game of Fortnite even more fun by its makeovers throughout the year. This time it's by the season of Halloween that this massively popular battle royal is preparing for one of the biggest events in Fortnite.

Midas Revenge Skin

A new Midas revenge skin is also upcoming but hasn't been finished yet. Players will soon see this skin in the game during the event.

The new Midas skin (Its still unfinished i think), he has a cool purple fire on him! pic.twitter.com/IUttpVJgJ4 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

One more upcoming skin is the Ghost Rider skin which could be added as a free skin during the Marvel Cup Series, along with an Ant-Man skin. Below mentioned are the names of these Ghostbusters skins.

Ghostbusters Gear

Ghostbusters Crew

Ghostbusters Patrol

Skull Squad Pack

Midas Revenge Set

Players will be able to go through with exciting and scary challenges during this Fortnitemares event which will include rewards like scary skins and many other cosmetics to unlock. To name some, there will be Smash O'Latern Pickaxe, Bobo Back Bling, and many more cosmetics and gear exclusive to this season.

There will also be some new weapons which include the Fiend Hunter Crossbow and Pumpkin Rocket Launcher. Players will also be able to ride on Witch Broom plus there will be candies to collect as well. Some of the character skins based on the Halloween theme will include Midnight Dusk, Arachne Couture, Gnash, and Grimoire.

Cast an inescapable web of darkness that sucks the life out of the spookiest parties when you enter the room.



Get the Crypt Crashers Pack inspired by @puppeteer7777 now! pic.twitter.com/1D6Z9537GJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 20, 2020

Fortnite has been maintaining most of its major events by including in-game live performances and this time it's from the 4-time Grammy winner J Balvin. The name of this performance is "Afterlife Party" and this party will begin at the Party Royale's main stage on October 31, 2020, 6 pm PT / 2 am BST.

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games