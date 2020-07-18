Discord Outage: Cloudflare Server Outage Causes Major Websites Downtime

Many users of the popular chat service portal Discord experienced widespread server outages today. However, if you are one of the many people who have been experiencing this problem, it is not because of your connection. Discord outage started at around 5 PM ET and lasted nearly an hour.

Discord down and users suffer for an hour

The Discord outage created a lot of buzz as many people started reporting problems on Twitter. Nonetheless, the Discord servers outage occurred as its services rely on Cloudflare for DNS. Cloudflare helps such sites for DNS and caching to help them stay online, however, it is currently inaccessible for many people. Apart from Discord down issues, other affected services include Authy, Feedly and DownDetector.

It has been observed that the servers issue is not only limited to these portals, the issues continue to affect users of Patreon, Deliveroo, GitLab, Zendesk, Medium, and many other sites. Users started noting the problem when Discord server went down and start showing outage issues.

Users are currently having trouble disconnecting to Discord due to an upstream internet issue. We've got all engineers on deck investigating the issue pic.twitter.com/GvtxKanokl — Discord (@discord) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Ghost of Tsushima all armor sets, weapons, masks and outfits: Full List

Cloudflare acknowledged the issues with its network affected various apps and sites mentioning that “the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” On the other hand, Discord also revealed: “All engineers on deck investigating the issue”. According to Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, “a router in Atlanta had an error that caused bad routes across our backbone. That resulted in misrouted traffic to PoPs that connect to our backbone”.

We had an issue that impacted some portions of the @Cloudflare network. It appears that a router in Atlanta had an error that caused bad routes across our backbone. That resulted in misrouted traffic to PoPs that connect to our backbone. 1/2 — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) July 17, 2020

We isolated the Atlanta router and shut down our backbone, routing traffic across transit providers instead. There was some congestion that caused slow performance on some links as the logging caught up. Everything is restored now and we're looking into the root cause. 2/2 — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Destiny 2 Beyond Light delayed: Know all the details about Destiny 2 release date

This is the second major outage for Discord this year after the service was hit with connectivity issues back in March. Discord and other web-based communications services have seen a significant increase in demand and usage since the coronavirus pandemic began, as more and more friends, families, and communities turn to these apps to stay in touch.

Also Read | SpaceX Starlink internet sign up, beta areas and "UFO on a stick"

Cloudflare:

Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Resolver and our edge network in certain locations.

Customers using Cloudflare services in certain regions are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed.

Data Centers impacted include: SJC, DFW, SEA, LAX, ORD, IAD, EWR, ATL, LHR, AMS, FRA, CDG

Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Resolver and our edge network in certain locations. Updates will be available here: https://t.co/4ZKXVdaN5F — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) July 17, 2020

DownDetector diligently kept updating its users about the ongoing incident about the outage problems. All the servers that were down had created a lot of ruckuses for users who use these mediums daily. However, it seems that Discord outage issues has been resolved for many users, although, some still continue to have problems.

User reports indicate Cloudflare is having problems since 5:28 PM EDT. https://t.co/mm61nvWbLp RT if you're also having problems #Cloudflaredown — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 17, 2020

Also Read | iOS 13.6 update download, features and issues: Should you update to iOS 13.6?