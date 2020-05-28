LOL Patch Notes 10.11 Introduces Volibear's Rework And Buffs Marksman

Riot Games has introduced another set of changes with a new League of Legends update 10.11. The update brings several tweaks for a number of champions that have been outliers in their roles. Developers are also introducing the Volibear rework which will go live on servers starting May 28. In addition, the update also addresses issues with the marksman and their items which were rather weak.
League of Legends Patch 10.11
1. Champions
Volibear
The Relentless Storm
- Volibear comes with more lightning and savage claws to deal more damage to enemies.
Fiddlesticks
Passive – A harmless Scarecrow
- The time before effigy posing has been changed from one second to two seconds
Q – Terrify
- Fiddlestick has a new ability that will terrify enemies (if cast) while he’s posing as an effigy
W – Bountiful Harvest
- Minion damage has been reduced from 60 percent to 40 percent
Gangplank
Base stats
- Attack speed ratio: 0.658 to 0.69
E – Powder Key
- Bugfix - Gangplank’s barrels will no longer stack bonus Sheen damage once it has been chained
Graves
Q – End of the Line
- First shot damage ratio has been reduced from 1.0 bonus attack damage to 0.8 bonus attack damage
Hecarim
Q – Rampage
- Base damage increased from 55/95/135/175/215 to 60/102/144/186/228
- Minion damage reduction increased from 33.3 percent to 40 percent
Janna
W – Zephyr
- Base damage changed from 55/90/125/160/195 to 55/85/115/145/175
Kai’Sa
Q – Icathian Rain
- Damage ratio has been increased from 0.35 bonus attack damage to 0.4 bonus attack damage
R – Killer Instinct
- Range has been increased from 1,500/2,000/2,500 to 1,500/2,250/3,000
Lux
E – Lucent Singularity
- Slow linger has been increased from 0.25 seconds to one second
Syndra
E – Scatter the Weak
- Cooldown has been increased from 16/15/14/13/12 seconds to 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
Talon
Q – Noxian Diplomacy
- Cost has been increased from 30 mana to 40 mana
- Heal on kill has been decreased from 20 to 71 (levels 1-18) to 10 to 70 (level 1-18)
2. Marksman champions
Aphelios
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Ashe
- Base health has been increased from 539 to 570
- Base health growth has been increased from 85 to 85
Caityln
- Base health has been increased from 481 to 510
- Base health growth has been increased from 91 to 93
Draven
- Base health has been increased from 574 to 605
- Base health growth has been increased from 88 to 90
Ezreal
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Jhin
- Base health has been increased from 556 to 585
- Base health growth has been increased from 91 to 93
Jinx
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Kai’Sa
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Kog’Maw
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Miss Fortune
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Sivir
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Twitch
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Varus
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
Xayah
- Base health has been increased from 500 to 530
- Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88
3. Items
Zeal
- Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent
Phantom Dancer
- Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent
Rapid Firecannon
- Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent
Statikk Shiv
- Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Movement speed has been changed from seven percent to nine percent
4. ARAM balance changes
Buffs
- Jarvan IV - Fixed an issue where his -5% damage taken buff wouldn't apply
- Riven - Damage dealt +5% and damage taken -10%
- Yorick - Damage dealt -5%
Nerfs
- Galio - Damage dealt -5% and damage taken +5%
- Lissandra - Damage dealt -5%
- Teemo - Damage dealt -10% and damage taken +10%
- Varus - Damage dealt -5%
- Ziggs - Damage dealt -15% and damage taken +15%
5. Bug fixes
- Jhin's Passive - Whisper fourth shot won't be cancelled any more against minions and monsters.
- Jhin will no longer be able to target enemies and monsters automatically using his fourth shot when idle.
- Players who are demoting out of Master will now always land in Diamond I with 75 LP.
- Fixed an issue with the newly acquired Clash Banners frames not showing up in the game or in the Profile tab.
- Sylas will start gaining proper bonus attack speed from Passive.
- Fixed an issue with Sylas not dealing damage to all the enemies using a stolen Karthus ultimate (R - Requiem).
- Singed will no longer use E - Fling while suppressed from Warwick's R - Infinite Duress,
- Malzahar's E - Malefic Visions' debuff will properly spread onto the closest target even after killing zombie Sion during the ability's effect.
- Aatrox will properly heal from Passive - Deathbringer Stance or E - Umbral Dash when attacking an enemy Malphite with Passive - Granite Shield.
- Gragas will no longer be able to stun enemies that are reasonably apart from each other by casting E - Body Slam through a wall on one target and then Flashing onto the other.
- Lissandra's Frozen Thralls will no longer count as allies and take a portion of her Turret Plating gold if they are close.
- When a player is executed by a neutral damage source (minions, monsters, turrets, etc.), they will no longer get the early game death Homeguards.
