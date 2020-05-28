LOL Patch Notes 10.11 Introduces Volibear's Rework And Buffs Marksman

Riot Games has introduced another set of changes with a new League of Legends update 10.11. The update brings several tweaks for a number of champions that have been outliers in their roles. Developers are also introducing the Volibear rework which will go live on servers starting May 28. In addition, the update also addresses issues with the marksman and their items which were rather weak.

Also Read | Unable To Verify Ownership In Minecraft Dungeons: What Is The Bug And Possible Fix?

League of Legends Patch 10.11

1. Champions

Volibear

The Relentless Storm

Volibear comes with more lightning and savage claws to deal more damage to enemies.

Fiddlesticks

Passive – A harmless Scarecrow

The time before effigy posing has been changed from one second to two seconds

Q – Terrify

Fiddlestick has a new ability that will terrify enemies (if cast) while he’s posing as an effigy

W – Bountiful Harvest

Minion damage has been reduced from 60 percent to 40 percent

Gangplank

Base stats

Attack speed ratio: 0.658 to 0.69

E – Powder Key

Bugfix - Gangplank’s barrels will no longer stack bonus Sheen damage once it has been chained

Graves

Q – End of the Line

First shot damage ratio has been reduced from 1.0 bonus attack damage to 0.8 bonus attack damage

Hecarim

Q – Rampage

Base damage increased from 55/95/135/175/215 to 60/102/144/186/228

Minion damage reduction increased from 33.3 percent to 40 percent

Janna

W – Zephyr

Base damage changed from 55/90/125/160/195 to 55/85/115/145/175

Kai’Sa

Q – Icathian Rain

Damage ratio has been increased from 0.35 bonus attack damage to 0.4 bonus attack damage

R – Killer Instinct

Range has been increased from 1,500/2,000/2,500 to 1,500/2,250/3,000

Lux

E – Lucent Singularity

Slow linger has been increased from 0.25 seconds to one second

Syndra

E – Scatter the Weak

Cooldown has been increased from 16/15/14/13/12 seconds to 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Talon

Q – Noxian Diplomacy

Cost has been increased from 30 mana to 40 mana

Heal on kill has been decreased from 20 to 71 (levels 1-18) to 10 to 70 (level 1-18)

Also Read | What Is The Rarest Skin In Fortnite And How Rare Is The Recon Expert?

2. Marksman champions

Aphelios

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Ashe

Base health has been increased from 539 to 570

Base health growth has been increased from 85 to 85

Caityln

Base health has been increased from 481 to 510

Base health growth has been increased from 91 to 93

Draven

Base health has been increased from 574 to 605

Base health growth has been increased from 88 to 90

Ezreal

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Jhin

Base health has been increased from 556 to 585

Base health growth has been increased from 91 to 93

Jinx

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Kai’Sa

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Kog’Maw

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Miss Fortune

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Sivir

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Twitch

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Varus

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Xayah

Base health has been increased from 500 to 530

Base health growth has been increased from 86 to 88

Also Read | Free Fire Update: OB22 Patch Notes Add New Character Wolfrahh And A Pet

3. Items

Zeal

Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent

Phantom Dancer

Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent

Rapid Firecannon

Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent

Statikk Shiv

Movement speed has been changed from five percent to seven percent

Runaan’s Hurricane

Movement speed has been changed from seven percent to nine percent

4. ARAM balance changes

Buffs

Jarvan IV - Fixed an issue where his -5% damage taken buff wouldn't apply

Riven - Damage dealt +5% and damage taken -10%

Yorick - Damage dealt -5%

Nerfs

Galio - Damage dealt -5% and damage taken +5%

Lissandra - Damage dealt -5%

Teemo - Damage dealt -10% and damage taken +10%

Varus - Damage dealt -5%

Ziggs - Damage dealt -15% and damage taken +15%

5. Bug fixes

Jhin's Passive - Whisper fourth shot won't be cancelled any more against minions and monsters.

Jhin will no longer be able to target enemies and monsters automatically using his fourth shot when idle.

Players who are demoting out of Master will now always land in Diamond I with 75 LP.

Fixed an issue with the newly acquired Clash Banners frames not showing up in the game or in the Profile tab.

Sylas will start gaining proper bonus attack speed from Passive.

Fixed an issue with Sylas not dealing damage to all the enemies using a stolen Karthus ultimate (R - Requiem).

Singed will no longer use E - Fling while suppressed from Warwick's R - Infinite Duress,

Malzahar's E - Malefic Visions' debuff will properly spread onto the closest target even after killing zombie Sion during the ability's effect.

Aatrox will properly heal from Passive - Deathbringer Stance or E - Umbral Dash when attacking an enemy Malphite with Passive - Granite Shield.

Gragas will no longer be able to stun enemies that are reasonably apart from each other by casting E - Body Slam through a wall on one target and then Flashing onto the other.

Lissandra's Frozen Thralls will no longer count as allies and take a portion of her Turret Plating gold if they are close.

When a player is executed by a neutral damage source (minions, monsters, turrets, etc.), they will no longer get the early game death Homeguards.

Also Read | How To Get The True Ending In Piggy Chapter 12? True Ending Explained

Image credits: League of Legends