Ecto 1 Rocket League: How To Get The Iconic Ghostbusters Car In The Haunted Hallows Event?

The Haunted Hallows Halloween event has finally arrived in Rocket League, allowing fans to participate in a number of exciting challenges. These are event specific challenges that bring a wide range of cosmetics and unlockable items themed around the Ghostbusters. As part of the festive event, Psyonix has also brought back the iconic Ecto 1 Rocket League Ghostbusters car. The Ecto-1 is certainly one of the most sought-after battle cars in the game which was first added as part of the Radical Summer event early last year. So, let us show you how you can get Ecto 1 Ghostbusters car in Rocket League.

How to get Ghostbusters car?

To get Ecto 1 in Rocket League, you will actually need to purchase it from the game's Item Shop. However, the vehicle will be available for a limited time only. The Ecto was added to the game for only two days and it will be removed from the in-game shop on October 23. So, if you are really keen to purchase this vehicle, it is advised that you head over to the Item Shop and purchase it at the earliest.

The Ecto-1 has answered the call and is ready for Haunted Hallows! Get it in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/M0AGjiJE9q — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 21, 2020

Ecto 1 price

The Ecto 1 vehicle is available in the game shop for 500 Credits, which comes to approximately $5. The vehicle is available in two colour options which include red and blue.

Ecto 1 hitbox

The Echo 1 relies on the Dominus hitbox. It is the very first licensed DLC vehicle which has been added to the game after the game arrived on the Epic Games Store as a free-to-play title.

The Haunted Hallows Halloween event has also introduced fans to plenty of other exciting content and challenges. The new event update is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. The Haunted Hallows event is set to conclude on November 2, at 6 PM PDT.

As part of the event, game developers have also added two game modes to the title which include the Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush. The Haunted Heatseeker game mode is now live in the game, whereas the Spike Rush mode will arrive on October 26.

Image credits: Rocket League