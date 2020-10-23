TFT Cheat Sheet: The Best Item Recipes And Combinations For Combats

TFT has proved to be one of the biggest battle arena games and it continues to dominate the genre. The free-to-play title from Riot Games offers an engaging gameplay experience and loads of unlockables. It's a fast-paced game that mostly revolves around putting together your best team to compete against your opponents on the board. The multiplayer game features a multitude of characters that come with special skills and abilities.

However, you also need to be aware of the item builds and combinations in order to pick up consistent wins in matches. Once you combine two items in TFT, it results in a more powerful weapon that can be used to outperform your enemies and secure more victories. So, if you are looking for a TFT cheat sheet of the best items, we're here to help you with just that.

TFT set 4 cheat sheet - Best item combinations

Here's a look at the best TFT item cheat sheet:

Combination Outcome Effect BF Sword + Sparring Gloves Infinity Edge Critical Strikes deal 200% damage BF Sword + Chain Vest Guardian Angel Prevents the champion's first death and sends them into stasis. Within a few seconds, they make a comeback with 400 Health. As a result, all the wounds and negative impacts are cleared out BF Sword + Spatula Sword of the Divine It gives a divine trait to the champion Chain Vest + Giant's Belt Sunfire Cape At the beginning of a battle, and every few seconds going forward, it inflicts a burn for about 10 seconds to random opponents that are under 2 hexes. It applies massive wounds for a short duration and reduces the healing. Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod Locket of the Iron Solari As the battle begins, the champion and all of his team members that are 2 hexes within the same row on both left and right sides achieve a 300 / 375 / 500 / 800 health shield for 8 seconds depending on their Star level. Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak Zephyr As the battle begins, it removes the closest opponents from the board for about 5 seconds. Negatron Cloak + Sparring Gloves Quicksilver The champion becomes immune to the next crowd control during the early 10 seconds of the match. Tear of the Goddess + Sparring Gloves Hand of Justice For the first round of every battle, the champion either gets a basic attack + special abilities inflict 45% additional damage or basic attacks + special abilities heal for 45% of the damage inflicted.

Image credits: TFT | Riot Games