Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Milestones And Changes You Must Check Out

Doom Eternal is back with another one of the DLCs, and this time it's "The Ancient Gods - Part One". Players will be able to experience an entirely new set of milestone challenges which will reward them with gears like unique icons, special player badges, backgrounds for the game menu, and even an exclusive skin. A special gold plated Maykr Slayer skin will also be rewarded to those who complete this new expansion campaign on Ultra Nightmare mode.
Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Milestones
The Doom Eternal update 1.08 is now available for download. The file size for this update is 12.2 GB which may vary depending on the gaming platform.
- General Updates – for ALL platforms
- Text and Voice Chat Prohibition system
- Players who are reported by others for toxic language in voice or text chat will be notified that they are blocked from using those features
- General Updates – for PC Only
- Automated crash dump generation
- PC crashes dumps will automatically write to the following folder: C:\Users\username\Saved Games\id Software\DOOMEternal\Crash Dumps
New Battlemode Updates for ALL platforms
- Players can now invite other players through platform interfaces
- Removed Ballista Destroyer Blade Mod and Plasma Rifle Microwave Mod from the Slayer’s inventory in BATTLEMODE
- Optimised loot drops (ammo/health) for better network performance
- Additional performance optimizations to improve network latency
New Battlemode Updates for Console Only
- Archville - Fireball Attack
- Direct Damage Increased from 14 to 18
- Pain Elemental - Soul Shield
- Ability duration decreased from 6s to 5s
- Mancubus - Smoke Bomb
- Ability cooldown has been decreased from 15s to 13s
Doom Eternal 1.08 Battlemode Fixes for All platforms
- Fixed an issue causing the Super Shotgun to do more damage to a Demon player’s armored ability than intended
- Fixed an issue preventing Demonic Onslaught from increasing the Marauder’s shotgun damage
- Fixed a bug that caused Sticky Bombs to unreliably attach and explode to enemies in some cases
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Shield Soldiers to spawn with their shields detached
- Fixed a movement bug that caused Carcass and Cacodemon attacks to move the Slayer in the wrong direction
- Fixed a bug where the Demon Player HUD only displayed the first two digits of the cooldown timer for instant resurrect and team heal
- Fixed an issue where Cacodemons sometimes failed to drop health when killed
- Fixed an Arachnotron issue resulting in the Arachnotron’s turret occasionally failing to destroy when shot with the Precision Bolt, Sticky Bomb or Ballista
- Fixed animations in 1st person for when Demon players execute a ledge grab immediately after taking damage
- Fixed a bug causing demon players to not receive their 4th round upgrade until the next round in some situations
Promo Image Credits: id Software