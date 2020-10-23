Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Milestones And Changes You Must Check Out

Doom Eternal is back with another one of the DLCs, and this time it's "The Ancient Gods - Part One". Players will be able to experience an entirely new set of milestone challenges which will reward them with gears like unique icons, special player badges, backgrounds for the game menu, and even an exclusive skin. A special gold plated Maykr Slayer skin will also be rewarded to those who complete this new expansion campaign on Ultra Nightmare mode.

Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Milestones

The Doom Eternal update 1.08 is now available for download. The file size for this update is 12.2 GB which may vary depending on the gaming platform.

General Updates – for ALL platforms Text and Voice Chat Prohibition system Players who are reported by others for toxic language in voice or text chat will be notified that they are blocked from using those features

General Updates – for PC Only Automated crash dump generation PC crashes dumps will automatically write to the following folder: C:\Users\username\Saved Games\id Software\DOOMEternal\Crash Dumps



New Battlemode Updates for ALL platforms

Players can now invite other players through platform interfaces

Removed Ballista Destroyer Blade Mod and Plasma Rifle Microwave Mod from the Slayer’s inventory in BATTLEMODE

Optimised loot drops (ammo/health) for better network performance

Additional performance optimizations to improve network latency

New Battlemode Updates for Console Only

Archville - Fireball Attack Direct Damage Increased from 14 to 18

Pain Elemental - Soul Shield Ability duration decreased from 6s to 5s

Mancubus - Smoke Bomb Ability cooldown has been decreased from 15s to 13s



Doom Eternal 1.08 Battlemode Fixes for All platforms

Fixed an issue causing the Super Shotgun to do more damage to a Demon player’s armored ability than intended

Fixed an issue preventing Demonic Onslaught from increasing the Marauder’s shotgun damage

Fixed a bug that caused Sticky Bombs to unreliably attach and explode to enemies in some cases

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Shield Soldiers to spawn with their shields detached

Fixed a movement bug that caused Carcass and Cacodemon attacks to move the Slayer in the wrong direction

Fixed a bug where the Demon Player HUD only displayed the first two digits of the cooldown timer for instant resurrect and team heal

Fixed an issue where Cacodemons sometimes failed to drop health when killed

Fixed an Arachnotron issue resulting in the Arachnotron’s turret occasionally failing to destroy when shot with the Precision Bolt, Sticky Bomb or Ballista

Fixed animations in 1st person for when Demon players execute a ledge grab immediately after taking damage

Fixed a bug causing demon players to not receive their 4th round upgrade until the next round in some situations

Promo Image Credits: id Software