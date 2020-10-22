Genshin Impact Prototype Rancour Details That You Need To Know

The prototype rancour is one of the weapons in Genshin Impact with a rarity of 4-stars. It is one of the easiest swords to obtain and to refine, which is why most players choose this sword in the initial stages of gameplay. Also, it is a rewarded weapon when a player reached Adventure rank of 10. Continue reading to know more about this weapon.

Genshin Impact Prototype Rancour

According to the game lore, the Prototype Rancour is an ancient longsword which was first discovered in the Blackcliff Forge location. It is said that this weapon can cut through rocks like a hot knife through butter. Below are the statistics of this longsword:

Rarity: 4 Stars

4 Stars Base ATK (Lv.1): 44

44 Sec.Stat Type: Physical Damage Bonus

Physical Damage Bonus Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 7.5%

7.5% Passive Name : Smashed Stone

: Smashed Stone Effect: When this weapon gets a hit, all the normal or charged attacks get their base attack and defence increased by up to N percent for a duration of 6 seconds. The maximum times this effect can be stacked is 4. Also, it can occur only once for every 0.3 seconds. 1 - 4% 2 - 5% 3 - 6% 4 - 7% 5 - 8%

When this weapon gets a hit, all the normal or charged attacks get their base attack and defence increased by up to N percent for a duration of 6 seconds. The maximum times this effect can be stacked is 4. Also, it can occur only once for every 0.3 seconds.

Genshin Impact Tier list

S-Tier Characters: Venti, Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi

A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara

B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett

C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle

D-Tier Characters: Amber

Genshin Impact Download

PlayStation 4: Players can download Genshin Impact from the PlayStation Store completely free of charge. Just initiate the download and wait for the installation to finish.

Players can download Genshin Impact from the PlayStation Store completely free of charge. Just initiate the download and wait for the installation to finish. iOS or Android: As in the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. For the players using an Apple device, they can find it in the App Store and the Android players can download it from the Google Play Store.

As in the console version, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the device’s online store completely free of charge. For the players using an Apple device, they can find it in the App Store and the Android players can download it from the Google Play Store. PC: PC gamers can download Genshin Impact by going to the game's official website. PC players can also checkout miHoYo's website for any Genshin Impact news, forums, and information on its characters and also for any of the upcoming patches and changes to the game.

