Genshim Impact Prototype Rancour Vs Iron Sting: Compare These Swords Right Here

Genshin Impact is a popular gacha-based open-world video game which has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game has been getting a lot of popularity recently and the players want to know about its challenges. The makers have also introduced a number of new weapons to the game. The players have recently been having an argument about Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting.

Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting

Genshin Impact players have been searching about Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting recently. This is because they want to know which of these two swords is better. Choosing the sword is based according to the player’s gameplay. Thus we have listed down all the stats about the two swords. Compare these stats and choose who is the winner of Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting for you. Here are some stats to make your Prototype Rancour vs Iron Sting choice easier in Ganshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Prototype Rancour

The main description of Prototype Rancour says that this sword is an ancient longsword discovered in the Blackcliff Forge. This sword cuts through rocks like a hot knife through butter. Another description of the sword says that this particular sword is capable of shaking mountains at their foundations and possesses the power of a thousand peaks in its tip. Here are some valuable stats for Prototype Rancour.

Base Statics

Base ATK (Lv.1): 44

Secondary Stat Type: Physical DMG Bonus

Secondary Stat (Lv.1): 7.5%

How to obtain Prototype Rancour?

By getting the Adventurer Rank 10 Reward

For forging, the players will need:

Northlander Sword Prototype x1

Crystal Chunk x50

White Iron Chunk x50

Passive Ranks

Passive Name: Infusion Stinger

Effect: Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s.

Refinement Mora Cost: 500

Genshin Impact Iron Sting

The main description of Iron Sting says that this sword is an exotic long-bladed rapier that managed to reach into Liyue via foreign traders. Some of its popular qualities include being extremely light, agile, and sharp. This is one of the most used swords in the game and the players seem to love it. Here are some valuable stats for Iron Sting.

Base Statics

Base ATK (Lv.1): 42

Secondary Stat Type: Elemental Mastery

Secondary Stat (Lv.1): 36

How to obtain Iron Sting?

For forging, the players will need:

Northlander Sword Prototype x1

Crystal Chunk x50

White Iron Chunk x50

Passive Ranks

Passive Name: Smashed Stone

Effect: On a hit, the Normal or Charged Attacks gets a Base ATK and DEF increase by 4% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s.

Refinement Mora Cost: 500

