Pumpkin Hunt In Fortnite Creative: Know More About The New Fortnitemares Challenge

Fortnite has been one of the most popular free to play games currently. The makers have been adding a lot of new features to their game. Their recent Halloween themed Fortnightmare has been the talk of the town since its release. A number of new challenges were introduced with this new update. Read more to know about the Pumpkin Hunt challenge in Fortnite.

Also Read | Fortnite Back With Yearly Halloween Event And All New Afterlife Party

Also Read | Fortnite 14.40 Leaked Skins And Details On Upcoming Halloween Event 'Fortnitemares'

Fortnite Creative: Pumpkin Hunt

A new Pumpkin Hunt challenge is available in Fortnite Creative maps version. The players are needed to find the 8 pumpkins that have been located all throughout the map. There are no exact locations of the pumpkin as this is located in a Fortnite creative game mode. But a number of popular streamers have already uploaded videos that show you all the information needed to complete Pumpkin hunt challenge in Fortnitemares. Apart from the locations, we can help you with steps that will launch this new Punpkin hunt challenge in your Fortnite creative mode. Here are some steps to start your Fortnite Pumpkin hunt challenge.

Step 1: Open a creative server in Fortnite

Stepp 2: Find the featured island rift

Step 3: Open set island code option

Step 4: Copy the island code and paste it in there

Fortnite Creative code for Pumpkin Hunt

0414-9665-0019

Also Read | Where To Find Candy In Fortnite: The Best Locations To Find Halloween Candies

More about Fortnite

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

Fortnite’s upcoming Halloween event Fortnitemares is just around the corner and the makers have already released some new changes made to the game. Their latest Fortnite update is bringing in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. This is all going to be released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. To help you guys out, we have listed down all the changes that are going to be made for Fortnitemares.

Halloween Challenges and Free Rewards

Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

Charge Shotgun vaulted, Broomstick and more

Epic Games have made some changes to the Charge Shotgun in the 14.40 Fortnite update. They also managed to bring back the Halloween-themed weapons and items. Currently, there is no additional information about this, but it’s already been confirmed that the pumpkin launcher will be back in Fortnitemares 2020. Leaks about bringing in Broom Sticks that can be used to fly around have now been confirmed and are soon going to hit the servers. This has been confirmed by Epic as they mention that players can soar through the skies like a witch.

Also Read | Fortnite Update 14.40 Patch Notes: Know More About Upcoming Update

Also Read | Did Charge Shotgun Get Vaulted? Here Are Some Details About New Fortnite Update