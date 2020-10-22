Where Is Watchtower North? Know How To Activate This Gravity Lift

Apex Legend has been creating much hype and has successfully become one of the most successful FPP shooter game. But the makers have now released a new Apex Legends update for the players to play the game and give valuable feedback. Read more to know about the Apex Legends update.

Also Read | Apex Legends Update 1.48: Check Out List Of Changes In 1.48 Hotfix

Also Read | Apex Legends Gravity Lift Locations: Here Are All The Locations To Find This New Feature

Where is Watchtower North in Apex Legends?

The players have been asking questions like where is watchtower north in Apex Legends. These questions can be answered by watching the number of videos uploaded by popular streamers known for playing Apex Legends. But if you still have not been able to figure out where is watchtower north in Apex Legends, then we have got your covered. We have laid down a total guide that answers all the player’s question including the exact location of the watchtower that is located somewhere in kings canyon. Here is a complete guide to finding watchtower north location in Apex Legends.

Watchtower North Location

A number of players have been asking about the watchtower north location in Apex Legends because of the new gravity lifts locations. The makers have added a challenge that needs the players to activate the gravity lifts at The Cage and Watchtower North. A Reddit user has pointed out the location of watchtower north with his post. See the map and find the exact location of the watchtower north in Apex Legends. Apart from that, the makers have also been making a lot of changes to their game.

Also Read | Apex Legends 1.49 Update Patch Notes: Know More About The New Update

More about Apex Legends

Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! 😎



Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/iwEDkX1i9U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2020

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement of Apex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Stay tuned to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release. Currently, they have released their Season 6 that has been keeping the players engaged.

Where can I download Apex Legends?

Apex Legends can be downloaded using the following stores and techniques:

Origin Direct Download (PC)

PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4)

Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

Also Read | Apex Legends Pathfinder Bug: Know All About Recent Pathfinder Buff And Bug

Also Read | How To Turn Off Crossplay In Apex Legends? Know All About Crossplay Issues