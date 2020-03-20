'Doom Eternal' Release Date: What Time Does Doom Eternal Release?

Doom Eternal is a much-anticipated shooter video game developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. The game will be the latest entry in the franchise which is known for popularising the first-person shooter genre and is ready to be enjoyed by the gaming community.

Doom Eternal release date

Doom Eternal is set to release on Friday, March 20, for gamers on PS4, Xbox One and Steam. All the pre-order customers can start the installation process by downloading the game for their respective platforms.

Doom Eternal release time

Here are the release times for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC users:

Doom Eternal release time for PlayStation 4

For the UK, Doom Eternal will be available at 12 AM GMT on March 20.

For the North American region, it will be available at 12 AM ET on March 20.

Xbox One

For the UK, Doom Eternal will be available at 12 AM GMT on March 20.

For the North American region, it will be available at 12 AM ET on March 20 (9 PM on March 19 PT).

For Mexico, the game will be available at 1 AM ET on March 20.

PC (Steam and Bethesda.net)

For AU, NZ, and Asia, Doom Eternal has been available starting 8:01 AM PT on March 19 (12:01 AM JST March 20).

For Europe and other parts of the world, the game has been available starting 5:01 PM PT on March 19 (12:01 AM GMT March 20).

For North and South America, the game will be available at 9:01 PM PT on March 19 (12:01 AM EDT March 20).

Stadia

Doom Eternal will be available at 12:01 AM ET on March 20.

As for the Doom fans on Nintendo Switch, they will have to wait for some time until the game finally arrives on the platform.

Doom Eternal features and what we know so far

Doom Eternal is said to be a relentlessly violent game with begins with the playable character known as the “Doom Slayer”, who lands on planet Earth to find out that it has been overrun by demons from hell.

The game will also come with an ambitious 1v2 multiplayer, battlemode, and will offer players with five playable demons: the Revenant, Pain Elemental, Mancubus, Arch-vile, and Marauder. In addition, there will be a total of six maps at the time of launch, although developers will be adding more maps and demons for free later on. The game features ludicrously excessive gore and its frantic gameplay makes it far more of an extreme Doom game to date.

How to download Doom Eternal?

You will first need to buy Doom Eternal on Steam or any other console. Once you have purchased the game, you will be asked if you would like to pre-download the game on your system. Make sure that you set aside some time for downloading, as the files will be large. It will take up more than 50 GB of space with all multiplayer features included.

