'Doom Eternal' Release Date: What Time Does Doom Eternal Release?

Doom Eternal is a much-anticipated shooter video game developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks. The game will be the latest entry in the franchise which is known for popularising the first-person shooter genre and is ready to be enjoyed by the gaming community.
Doom Eternal is set to release on Friday, March 20, for gamers on PS4, Xbox One and Steam. All the pre-order customers can start the installation process by downloading the game for their respective platforms.
Here are the release times for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC users:
As for the Doom fans on Nintendo Switch, they will have to wait for some time until the game finally arrives on the platform.
Doom Eternal is said to be a relentlessly violent game with begins with the playable character known as the “Doom Slayer”, who lands on planet Earth to find out that it has been overrun by demons from hell.
The game will also come with an ambitious 1v2 multiplayer, battlemode, and will offer players with five playable demons: the Revenant, Pain Elemental, Mancubus, Arch-vile, and Marauder. In addition, there will be a total of six maps at the time of launch, although developers will be adding more maps and demons for free later on. The game features ludicrously excessive gore and its frantic gameplay makes it far more of an extreme Doom game to date.
You will first need to buy Doom Eternal on Steam or any other console. Once you have purchased the game, you will be asked if you would like to pre-download the game on your system. Make sure that you set aside some time for downloading, as the files will be large. It will take up more than 50 GB of space with all multiplayer features included.
