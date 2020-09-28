Last Updated:

Dragalia Lost Tier List: All Adventurers And Dragons Tier List

Dragalia Lost is one of the most played smartphone games. Get a complete guide on Dragalia Lost Characters and Draglia Lost Dragons tier list here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
dragalia lost

Dragalia Lost is a turn-based RPG, revolving around the relationship between dragons and humans. Players of the game are constantly changing their adventurers and dragons and upgrading them too. Players need to have an idea of the Adventurer tier list and the Dragon tier list to know where each character and dragon stands. This helps them stay ahead of their competition and wield more powerful and better-suited characters and dragons in the game.

Dragalia Lost Tier List: Dragalia Lost Characters

Here is the Dragalia Lost Adventurer Tier list:

S Tier List

Flame

  • Marth
  • Ezelith
  • Halloween Lowen
  • Chrom
  • Nobunaga

Water

  • Gala Elisanne
  • Mitsuba
  • Karina
  • Valerio
  • Jiang Ziya

Wind

  • Hawk
  • Tobias
  • Sylas
  • Gala Leif
  • Lowen

Light

  • Mitsuhide
  • Dragonyule Malora
  • Gala Luca
  • Gala Prince
  • Peony
  • Zhu Bajie

Shadow

  • Grace
  • Gala Cleo
  • Gala Alex
  • Bellina
  • Cleo
  • Vice
  • Patia
  • Forte
  • Linnea

A tier List

Flame

  • Ezelith
  • Euden
  • Nadine
  • Xania
  • Gala Mym
  • Rena
  • Emma

Water

  • Lily
  • Elisanne
  • Eugene
  • Yurius
  • Pipple
  • Tiki
  • Hunter Sarisse
  • Lazry

Wind

  • Lin You
  • Victor
  • Noelle
  • Ranzal
  • Wedding Elisanne
  • Valentine’s Melody
  • Melody
  • Akasha
  • Joachim
  • Addis
  • Su Fang

Light

  • Hunter Vanessa
  • Fleur
  • Yachiyo
  • Sharena
  • Albert
  • Alfonse
  • Chitose
  • Hildegarde
  • Halloween Elisanne

Shadow

  • Nefaria
  • Delphi
  • Botan
  • Althemia
  • Curran
  • Durant
  • Heinwald
  • Kleimann
  • Ieyasu
  • Lathna
  • Rodrigo
  • Summer Verica
  • Natalie
  • Valentine’s Addis

B tier List

Flame

  • Chelsea
  • Halloween Mym
  • Naveed
  • Ramona
  • Verica
  • Hunter Berserker
  • Gala Sarisse
  • Megaman
  • Mikoto
  • Karl
  • Student Maribelle
  • Valentine’s Hildegarde

Water

  • Vanessa
  • Thaniel
  • Xander
  • Summer Celliera
  • Dragonyule Cleo
  • Gauld
  • Laranoa
  • Nurse Aeleen
  • Summer Julieta
  • Orsem
  • Halloween Odetta

Wind

  • Kirsty
  • Louise
  • Dragonyule Xainfried
  • Musashi
  • Maribelle
  • Gala Ranzal
  • Templar Hope
  • Wedding Aoi
  • Wedding Xania

Light

  • Lucretia
  • Summer Cleo
  • Summer Luca
  • Sha Wujing
  • Wu Kong
  • Xiao Lei
  • Vixel
  • Annelie

Shadow

  • Aldred
  • Alex
  • Audric
  • Cassandra
  • Yaten
  • Sazanka
  • Erik

C tier List

Flame

  • Aoi
  • Alain
  • Lea
  • Joe
  • Renelle
  • Serena
  • Sinoa
  • Valentine’s Ezelith
  • Xuan Zang

Water

  • Jurota
  • Luther
  • Renee
  • Summer Ranzal
  • Zardin
  • Rex

Wind

  • Eleonira
  • Johanna
  • Nicolas
  • Ku Hai

Light

  • Fritz
  • Hanabusa
  • Odetta
  • Julieta
  • Amane
  • Ryozen

Shadow

  • Taro
  • Berseker
  • Orion

D tier List

Flame

  • Aurien
  • Laxi
  • Melsa
  • Valentine’s Orion
  • Yue
  • Yuya
  • Marty

Water

  • Dragonyule Nefaria
  • Dragonyule Xander
  • Ricardt
  • Cibella
  • Jakob
  • Pietro
  • Waike

Wind

  • Aeleen
  • Francesca
  • Philia
  • Pia
  • Sophie

Light

  • Halloween Althemia
  • Hope
  • Linus
  • Luca
  • Malora
  • Malka
  • Elias
  • Estelle
  • Raemond
  • Rawn
  • Felicia
  • Irfan
  • Halloween Edward

Shadow

  • Norwin
  • Zace
  • Vida
  • Edward

Dragalia Lost Tier List: Dragalia Lost Dragons

Here is the Dragalia Lost Dragons Tier list:

S Tier List

Flame 

  • Gala Mars

Water

  • Gaibhne & Craidhne

Wind

  • Vayu

Light

  • Gala Thor

Shadow

  • Gala Cat Sith

A tier list

Flame

  • Horus
  • Konohana Sakuya
  • Apollo
  • Dreadking Rathalos

Water

  • Siren
  • Nimis
  • Leviathan
  • Halloween Maritimus
  • Dragonyule Jeanne

Wind

  • Pazuzu
  • Long Long
  • Freyja
  • Ariel

Light

  • Popstar Siren 
  • Daikokuten
  • Cupid
  • Tie Shan Gongzhu

Shadow

  • Shinobi
  • Fatalis
  • Epimetheus
  • Azazel

B Tier List

Flame

  • Agni
  • Prometheus
  • High Brunhilda
  • Cerberus
  • Arctos

Water

  • High Mercury

Wind

  • High Midgardsormr
  • Zephyr

Light

  • Takemikazuchi
  • High Jupiter
  • Gilgamesh
  • Corsaint Phoenix

Shadow

  • Ramiel 
  • Marishiten
  • High Zodiark
  • Andromeda
  • Chthonius

C Tier list

Flame

  • Rathalos
  • Phoenix
  • Kagutsuchi
  • Ifrit

Water

  • Vodyanoy
  • Styx
  • Simurgh
  • Poseidon
  • Kamuy

Wind

  • Garuda
  • Summer Konohana Sakuya
  • Roc
  • Hastur
  • Mini mids
  • Yulong

Light

  • Lindworm
  • Liger
  • Jeanne d'Arc

Shadow

  • Nyarlathotep
  • Phantom
  • Nidhogg
  • Mini Zodi
  • Juggernaut

D tier list

Flame

  • Pele
  • Brunhilda
  • Cinder Drake
  • Erasmus
  • Homura
  • Kindling Imp

Water

  • Peng Lai
  • Poliahu
  • Snow Drake
  • Wellspring Imp
  • Mercury
  • Fubuki

Wind

  • Midgardsormr
  • Stribog
  • Sylvia 
  • Tsumuji
  • Zephyr Imp
  • Gust Drake

Light

  • Astral Imp
  • Shishimai
  • Unicorn
  • Moon Drake
  • Halloween Silke
  • Hinata
  • Jupiter

Shadow

  • Silke
  • Pallid Imp
  • Parallel Zodiark
  • Silver Fafnir
  • Barbatos
  • Gloom Drake
  • Bronze Fafnir
  • Ebisu
  • Gold Fafnir
  • Maritimus
  • Hikage
  • Zodiark

E tier list

Flame

  • Rush

Water

  • Divine Dragon

Light 

  • Puppy

