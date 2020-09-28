Dragalia Lost Tier List: All Adventurers And Dragons Tier List

Dragalia Lost is a turn-based RPG, revolving around the relationship between dragons and humans. Players of the game are constantly changing their adventurers and dragons and upgrading them too. Players need to have an idea of the Adventurer tier list and the Dragon tier list to know where each character and dragon stands. This helps them stay ahead of their competition and wield more powerful and better-suited characters and dragons in the game.

Dragalia Lost Tier List: Dragalia Lost Characters

Here is the Dragalia Lost Adventurer Tier list:

S Tier List

Flame

Marth

Ezelith

Halloween Lowen

Chrom

Nobunaga

Water

Gala Elisanne

Mitsuba

Karina

Valerio

Jiang Ziya

Wind

Hawk

Tobias

Sylas

Gala Leif

Lowen

Light

Mitsuhide

Dragonyule Malora

Gala Luca

Gala Prince

Peony

Zhu Bajie

Shadow

Grace

Gala Cleo

Gala Alex

Bellina

Cleo

Vice

Patia

Forte

Linnea

A tier List

Flame

Ezelith

Euden

Nadine

Xania

Gala Mym

Rena

Emma

Water

Lily

Elisanne

Eugene

Yurius

Pipple

Tiki

Hunter Sarisse

Lazry

Wind

Lin You

Victor

Noelle

Ranzal

Wedding Elisanne

Valentine’s Melody

Melody

Akasha

Joachim

Addis

Su Fang

Light

Hunter Vanessa

Fleur

Yachiyo

Sharena

Albert

Alfonse

Chitose

Hildegarde

Halloween Elisanne

Shadow

Nefaria

Delphi

Botan

Althemia

Curran

Durant

Heinwald

Kleimann

Ieyasu

Lathna

Rodrigo

Summer Verica

Natalie

Valentine’s Addis

B tier List

Flame

Chelsea

Halloween Mym

Naveed

Ramona

Verica

Hunter Berserker

Gala Sarisse

Megaman

Mikoto

Karl

Student Maribelle

Valentine’s Hildegarde

Water

Vanessa

Thaniel

Xander

Summer Celliera

Dragonyule Cleo

Gauld

Laranoa

Nurse Aeleen

Summer Julieta

Orsem

Halloween Odetta

Wind

Kirsty

Louise

Dragonyule Xainfried

Musashi

Maribelle

Gala Ranzal

Templar Hope

Wedding Aoi

Wedding Xania

Light

Lucretia

Summer Cleo

Summer Luca

Sha Wujing

Wu Kong

Xiao Lei

Vixel

Annelie

Shadow

Aldred

Alex

Audric

Cassandra

Yaten

Sazanka

Erik

C tier List

Flame

Aoi

Alain

Lea

Joe

Renelle

Serena

Sinoa

Valentine’s Ezelith

Xuan Zang

Water

Jurota

Luther

Renee

Summer Ranzal

Zardin

Rex

Wind

Eleonira

Johanna

Nicolas

Ku Hai

Light

Fritz

Hanabusa

Odetta

Julieta

Amane

Ryozen

Shadow

Taro

Berseker

Orion

D tier List

Flame

Aurien

Laxi

Melsa

Valentine’s Orion

Yue

Yuya

Marty

Water

Dragonyule Nefaria

Dragonyule Xander

Ricardt

Cibella

Jakob

Pietro

Waike

Wind

Aeleen

Francesca

Philia

Pia

Sophie

Light

Halloween Althemia

Hope

Linus

Luca

Malora

Malka

Elias

Estelle

Raemond

Rawn

Felicia

Irfan

Halloween Edward

Shadow

Norwin

Zace

Vida

Edward

Dragalia Lost Tier List: Dragalia Lost Dragons

Here is the Dragalia Lost Dragons Tier list:

S Tier List

Flame

Gala Mars

Water

Gaibhne & Craidhne

Wind

Vayu

Light

Gala Thor

Shadow

Gala Cat Sith

A tier list

Flame

Horus

Konohana Sakuya

Apollo

Dreadking Rathalos

Water

Siren

Nimis

Leviathan

Halloween Maritimus

Dragonyule Jeanne

Wind

Pazuzu

Long Long

Freyja

Ariel

Light

Popstar Siren

Daikokuten

Cupid

Tie Shan Gongzhu

Shadow

Shinobi

Fatalis

Epimetheus

Azazel

B Tier List

Flame

Agni

Prometheus

High Brunhilda

Cerberus

Arctos

Water

High Mercury

Wind

High Midgardsormr

Zephyr

Light

Takemikazuchi

High Jupiter

Gilgamesh

Corsaint Phoenix

Shadow

Ramiel

Marishiten

High Zodiark

Andromeda

Chthonius

C Tier list

Flame

Rathalos

Phoenix

Kagutsuchi

Ifrit

Water

Vodyanoy

Styx

Simurgh

Poseidon

Kamuy

Wind

Garuda

Summer Konohana Sakuya

Roc

Hastur

Mini mids

Yulong

Light

Lindworm

Liger

Jeanne d'Arc

Shadow

Nyarlathotep

Phantom

Nidhogg

Mini Zodi

Juggernaut

D tier list

Flame

Pele

Brunhilda

Cinder Drake

Erasmus

Homura

Kindling Imp

Water

Peng Lai

Poliahu

Snow Drake

Wellspring Imp

Mercury

Fubuki

Wind

Midgardsormr

Stribog

Sylvia

Tsumuji

Zephyr Imp

Gust Drake

Light

Astral Imp

Shishimai

Unicorn

Moon Drake

Halloween Silke

Hinata

Jupiter

Shadow

Silke

Pallid Imp

Parallel Zodiark

Silver Fafnir

Barbatos

Gloom Drake

Bronze Fafnir

Ebisu

Gold Fafnir

Maritimus

Hikage

Zodiark

E tier list

Flame

Rush

Water

Divine Dragon

Light

Puppy

