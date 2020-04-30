What Is Party Royale In Fortnite And What Are Rewards For Attending The Event?

Epic Games is working to introduce a new Party Royale LTM to Fortnite which will be the first non-combat game mode in Fortnite. This mode will essentially focus on chilling and having a good time with your friends.

Also Read | Where Is Hayman In Fortnite And How To Get There To Complete Midas' Mission Challenge

What is Party Royale in Fortnite?

In an update that was recently sent out to select members of the Fortnite media, it was revealed that Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space that will allow fans to leave their weapons and mats behind. The update further stated that they are actually planning to run some tests on Friday at 9 PM EST, which is subject to change. However, the developers have urged the community to feel free and check it out.

And while there aren't enough details, it is learnt that the new mode will be based around chilling and having fun with friends, where building and the use of weapons will be reportedly unavailable. It is also clear that you will be able to try out the first-ever Party Royale this coming Friday at 9 PM EST unless there is a delay.

Fortunately, for the fans, data miners have been actively working to get more details on the new mode. For instance, one of the leaks suggests that the Party Royale won’t be taking place on the standard map. Here’s what the Party Royale map looks like:

Also Read | How To Enter Fortnite Spray Contest And What Are The Rules For Participation?

think this is the party royale pic.twitter.com/GXVM8PAkwz — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Is Fortnite Down Right Now And How Long Are Fortnite Downtimes?

The map features a number of icons which are quite smaller as compared to the standard map. This is indicative of the different mini-games like races or glider courses. Check out some more pictures of the island:

loaded more of it



annoyingly the main plaza thing is under the mountain with the wya im loading it pic.twitter.com/difstXQoyK — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 29, 2020

Fortnite Party Royale rewards

Players who show up to the Party will also get some free Back Bling, along with a set of music-reactive Neon Wings. Apart from this, you will also have paintball launchers, a plunger bow, paint grenades, and Durrr Burger and Tomato Head items.

"Celebrate Party Royale’s Premiere with the music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling. Get the Party Started!" pic.twitter.com/pwBpJ076ob — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 29, 2020

Some papaya aka party royale things pic.twitter.com/l169u9CHSy — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Where Are Golden Pipe Wrenches Fortnite In Week 10 Midas' Mission Challenge

Image credits: Epic Games