How To Get UC In PUBG Mobile For Free Using Two Different Methods

PUBG Mobile offers a slew of unlockables to allow players personalise their outfits, weapons and a number of other items, thereby giving them a bit more flair on the battlefield. However, in order to unlock these items, you need to spend a good amount of UC (Unknown Cash).

And while a number of websites and tutorials on the subject claim to offer a trick to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile, you should always be aware of scammers as nothing is completely free. In most cases, those tricks don’t even work, although there are still certain ways to make the system work for you. Interestingly, there is actually a method using which players can easily get some free UCs in PUBG Mobile with little effort.

How to get UC in PUBG Mobile for free?

You simply need to download an app from Google called 'Google Opinion Rewards'. The app requires a user to take surveys on the platform in exchange for a reward. The surveys are fairly easy and pay a decent sum of money in the form of Google Play Balance. Once a user has enough Google Pay Balance in their account, they can utilise it to buy a number of items from the Play Store.

So, here’s a quick look at how you can install the app on your phone to get free UC in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Install Google Opinion Rewards

Launch Play Store on your Android-powered smartphone and search for 'Google Opinion Rewards'.

Step 2: Take a Survey

If you're using Google Opinion Rewards for the first time, you may not be rewarded for taking the first few surveys; however, Google will start paying for attempting subsequent surveys.

Step 3: Open PUBG Mobile on your phone

Once you have earned a decent amount of Google Play Balance, you need to open the PUBG Mobile app on your device and go to the UC Purchase section in the game. Under 'UC Purchase', you will be able to buy UC for the balance you’ve earned. Here, you have to select Google Play Balance as your method of payment. Once you have purchased some UC, you can start unlocking new PUBG skins.

Get an Elite Pass to get free UC for PUBG mobile

PUBG Mobile doesn't reward players with free UCs even if you play and win every battle. However, if you buy an Elite Pass, PUBG will give you a number of different prizes and rewards every time you complete a seasonal task (which can be completed just with a few swipes). One of these rewards is Unknown Cash.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile