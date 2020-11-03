SSBU Memes: The Best Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fan-made Memes

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the most successful Nintendo Switch games that we have ever seen. Despite being released over two years ago, the crossover fighting game continues to retain its popularity among many gamers around the world. Its massive success can be attributed to the huge roster of fighters and thrilling stages that can be encountered throughout the gameplay. The video game is highly popular and it has also various memes made over the years. Today, we take a look at some of the funniest Super Smash Bros memes that were created by the fans.

SSBU memes

In Super Smash Bros Ultimate, there can be two to eight players who battle it out until one player emerges victorious. However, the game offers unique gameplay mechanics and blends fighting with the party genre. There are also plenty of hilarious scenes that you will come across while playing the game with your friends. These moments have obviously resulted in numerous Super Smash Bros Ultimate memes from players since the game's release.

How to download Super Smash Bros Ultimate on Nintendo Switch?

Here are the steps to download Super Smash Bros Ultimate on your Nintendo Switch console:

Step 1: The first step is to click on the eShop icon from your console's home screen. Tap 'A' to enter and input your account password.

Step 2: In the eShop, you simply need to search for Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Step 3: Select the game and proceed to purchase by clicking on 'Buy Digital'. You can purchase the digital version of the game for $59.99 at the link here.

You can also choose to purchase the physical version of the game from various retailers.

Step 4: To complete the payment, you can use your debit/credit card, PayPal, or an eShop gift card. You can also use your Nintendo Points, if you have enough.

Step 5: Confirm your purchase and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 6: Once your payment is processed, you can download the game onto your console.

Before following the above steps, make sure that you have linked your Nintendo account to your console.

