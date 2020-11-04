Dragon Quest 11 Review; Get To Know The Intriguing World Of Dragon Quest 11

Dragon Quest 11 Echoes of an Elusive Age is a turn-based JRPG that has just hit the stores. Dragon Quest has been a long-standing franchise and an inspiration to a lot of role-playing games. The game is massive in size and players get a huge amount of gameplay time while running through the campaign. Dragon Quest 11 has been developed and published by Square Enix, one of the most popular developers in the industry. Find out the Dragon Quest 11 review below.

Dragon Quest 11 Review

Dragon Quest 11 is an elegantly created dungeon crawler. This game is a return to the single-player RPG format from the MMORPG format of the previous generation. The game takes looting to the next level. Players have to look under every crevice, overturn every rock and they are bound to find some useful and precious loot tucked away somewhere. The crafting mechanics of the game have also been upgraded and feel a lot more natural.

The characters of the campaign have been created by Akira Toriyama, the renowned creator of the Dragon Ball series. The voice acting of the characters in the game is commendable. It gives the player the right comedic punches, provides an emotional background, and the adrenaline and push needed for the intense situations. Characters have different and varied accents which give the feeling of every character having their own life in the game.

Dragon Quest 11 takes place in the world of Erdea. Erdea is a gorgeous playground that incorporates vibrant cities, eye-catching landscapes, and a beautiful scenic background. The animation style takes a lot of inspiration from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game has a linear style of play but has been designed in an ingenious way to make the player feel as if they are free to wander off. The cities in the game are just a path to the next objective. The NPCs in the city are mostly interested in talking about the events occurring in the city and only some provide the player with helpful hints towards their next objective.

The enemies of the game are strong, filled with monsters and all other types of beings to fight with. Never has turn-based combat felt so intense and nail-biting but Dragon Quest 11 gets it right. The combat has been designed in a fun way with the player having a range of normal and special attacks and has to use their team to tackle and defeat the foes that obstruct them from their goal.

The only negative point that Dragon Quest 11 has that it could’ve been created in a more compact form. The game is massive, which is always loved by the players, but in trying to provide quantity, Dragon Quest 11 fell a little short on quality. After a significant time in the game, things start getting repetitive, character statements, events in the city, and the overall gameplay feels repetitive.

Dragon Quest 11 is available to play on the Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

