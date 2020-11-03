Where Does RDR2 Take Place? Get To Know What State Does RDR2 Happen

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most ambitious ventures by Rockstar. RDR2 is such a huge, rich, and assorted game, that players are known to forget about time while playing the game. Other than the enormous mission of the game, RDR2 has a monstrous open world, with exercises for quite a long time. Players can circumvent chasing, fathom secrets of an area, and considerably more. This open-world has been created with a lot of inspiration from real-life surroundings. Now, the one question players have been asking is -- where does RDR2 take place?

Where does Red Dead Redemption 2 take place?

Rockstar has created an awe-striking open world for RDR2. It has beautiful landscapes, the rustling and bustling of old cities, ice-capped mountains, and a lot more. This game takes open-world design to the next level with so many elements of the environment reacting to the actions of the player. From how the characters from the open-world react to the player’s reputation and hygiene, to how the player reacts to new events in the open world, Rockstar has thought of it all.

The size of the RDR2 map is absolutely gigantic. An open world with this level of detail and at such a massive scale is unheard of, but Rockstar has come through with it like always. RDR2 covers a massive area of five fictional states in the game. Here is the answer to what state does RDR2 take place in:

West Elizabeth

Lemoyne

Ambarino

New Austin

New Hanover

Hunting in RDR2

Hunting is one of the major activities in RDR2. It has such a wide variety of animals to choose from that players could make hunting a hobby in the game. Players also have the choice to go on hunts for legendary animals, which bore great rewards for the player. Hunting these animals is also a way to gain meat, players can cook this meat and stash it in their inventory to use whenever their health depleting.

One more thing that hunting gets the player is pelts. These pelts can be sold in the market for a cash grab or can be used to create apparel for character customization. The pelts can also be used to craft new equipment. There are certain factors that affect the pelt condition of the game. The animal should be pristine, the environment should be right, and the hunting tool should be correct too.

